LGBTQ+ Democratic leader Luis Salazar running for Florida House

Luis Salazar. (Photo courtesy Salazar’s campaign)

TAMPA | Democrat Luis Salazar has officially launched his campaign to represent Florida House District 64 in Hillsborough County.

The district is currently represented by state Rep. Susan Valdés, a term-limited Republican who won re-election in 2024 as a Democrat. Salazar is the second member of the party to enter the 2026 race, following former Tampa City Councilmember Mike Suarez.

Salazar currently serves as president of the Hillsborough County LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, a chapter of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus for which he serves as vice president. The latter represents the interests of LGBTQ+ Floridians to the Florida Democratic Party.

Among other professional endeavors, Salazar briefly worked for Watermark Out News. The Tampa resident also served in the U.S. Navy, which he credits for “shaping his lifelong commitment to duty, teamwork and community.”

“Serving in the Navy taught me what it truly means to serve, putting people first, leading with integrity and standing up for what’s right,” Salazar shared in a press release. “I’m ready to bring those same values to Tallahassee and fight for the people of District 64.”

“Luis has already served his country with honor, and now he’s stepping up to serve his community,” added Campaign Manager Nick Biscardi. “He understands leadership, accountability and compassion, qualities Floridians are looking for in their representatives.”

Salazar promises to serve District 64 “with integrity, dedication and progressive values that aim to improve our community’s future.” The campaign will focus on “affordable housing, access to quality education, veterans’ services and ensuring every Floridian has the opportunity to thrive.”

The campaign's official kickoff party is set for Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Blind Tiger Café in Tampa. Supporters are encouraged to "be a part of the movement shaping Florida's future."

Primaries for next year’s general election, set for Nov. 3, 2026, are scheduled for Aug. 18, 2026.

For more information about Luis Salazar and his campaign, visit VoteLuis.com.