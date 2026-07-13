Lindsey Graham dies at 71

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) at now former Attorney General Pam Bondi’s 2025 confirmation hearing. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) died suddenly on July 11.

The South Carolina Republican’s office in a statement said Graham, 71, “passed away from a brief and sudden illness.” The Washington Post reported first responders responded to Graham’s Washington home on Saturday and transported him to a local hospital.

Graham had been in the U.S. Senate since 2002.

The close Trump ally was running for re-election. Graham died a day after he returned to the U.S. from Ukraine.

Speculation over Graham’s sexual orientation persisted during his tenure.

The Washington Blade will update this story.

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