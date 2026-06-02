Central Florida Sounds of Freedom to celebrate 15 years with anniversary concert

(Photo courtesy Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band and Color Guard)

ORLANDO | The Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band and Color Guard celebrates 15 years of music, visibility and community with “RESILIENCE,” a celebration concert on June 7 at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

“RESILIENCE” serves as the culminating performance of CFSOF’s 2025–2026 concert season, as this milestone concert highlights the strength, unity and perseverance of the LGBTQ+ community.

The program features a wide range of works that reflect both the ensemble’s artistic depth and its commitment to meaningful storytelling. Featured selections include “Stonewall” by Randall Standridge, performed with guest performer Ashley Thunder. Also included is the premiere of “Well with My Soul” by Benjamin Mairs, a work commissioned specifically for CFSOF, capturing themes of healing, reflection and renewal.

Chris Martin, president of the band, says over the last 15 years, CFSOF has faced challenges such as funding struggles, losing rehearsal and performance spaces, a pandemic, and growing attacks on diversity and LGBTQ+ communities. He joined six years ago and also plays the clarinet.

“Through it all, we’ve continued to show up, make music, build community, and create a place where people feel safe, seen and accepted,” Martin says. “…As we celebrate this milestone, ‘RESILIENCE’ honors where we’ve been, recognizes the strength of our members, and reminds us that no matter what comes next, we’ll keep rising together.”

He wants audiences to leave with their hearts full of love for the LGBTQ+ community and with a connection to music.

As part of this special anniversary celebration, CFSOF is welcoming back two former artistic directors, each returning to conduct a featured piece and celebrate the lasting legacy and continued growth of the ensemble.

“We will play some stand-out tunes important to our band of years past, we will honor our founding members and we will have done surprise guest stars conducting our show,” he shares. “It’s really going to be a memorable moment for those in the audience and our members performing on stage.”

Founded in 2011, the CFSOF began as a small group of dedicated musicians performing at the historic Parliament House in Orlando. From those humble beginnings, the organization has grown into a thriving performing arts ensemble of nearly 75 musicians and performers.

For more information, visit CFSOF.com/Tickets.

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