PHOTOS: Piñero Preventive Medical Care celebrates 20 years of affirming healthcare

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Piñero Preventive Medical Care celebrated its 20th anniversary May 16, marking two decades of delivering comprehensive, preventive and affirming healthcare to Orlando and the surrounding communities.

The practice was founded in 2006 by Rafael Piñero, MD, and has grown into a trusted medical home for individuals and families 12 and older. Since its inception, its been known as a long-standing safe space for the LGBTQ+ community in a healthcare system.

“We are not just a welcoming practice — we are an affirming one,” said Piñero. “That means our LGBTQ+ patients are not expected to adapt to healthcare systems that were not built for them. We adapt our care to meet their needs with dignity, respect, and clinical excellence.”

The anniversary celebration was held at the Citrus Club and featured a proclamation reading from City Commissioner Patty Sheehan. There was also an HIV awareness presentation and special recognition for its employees.

From its earliest days, Piñero Preventive Medical Care made a deliberate commitment saying, “Every patient deserves to receive care in an environment free of judgment, discrimination, or stigma.” The practice has consistently positioned itself as an LGBTQ+ affirming healthcare provider.

The practice recognizes that LGBTQ+ individuals often encounter barriers such as delayed care, misgendering, lack of provider understanding and fear of discrimination. As a response, it has intentionally built a clinical environment grounded in respect, confidentiality and affirmation of each patient’s identity.

Over the past twenty years, the practice has expanded its services to meet the evolving needs of modern medicine, offering routine physicals, well-woman exams, urgent care, chronic disease management, and a full suite of in-office diagnostics — including rapid lab testing, echocardiograms, ultrasounds, spirometry, and EKGs — ensuring patients receive coordinated, timely care in one setting.

“Our responsibility goes beyond treating illness,” Piñero added. “It is about creating a space where LGBTQ+ individuals and all patients feel safe, valued, and fully seen every time they seek care. That is the standard we will continue to uphold.”

For more information on Piñero Preventive Medical Care, visit PineroMedical.com.

Watemark Out News was present during the anniversary celebration. View our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

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