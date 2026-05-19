PHOTOS: Equality Florida St. Pete Gala honors local advocates, raises over $750K

Equality Florida honoree J. Carl DeVine (L) and Development Leader Preston Scott. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Equality Florida held its 2026 St. Pete Gala May 16, welcoming supporters to the Coliseum for a sold-out evening benefiting the organization’s work.

This year’s theme was “Rainbow Disco: Our Colors. Our Power. Our Groove.” The gala celebrated “the resilience and joy of our community” while raising over $750,000, including $255,000 during the evening’s in-room ask alone.

Attendees enjoyed a plated dinner, open bar, silent auction and disco-inspired entertainment. It was led by Orlando’s Blue Lala Entertainment Group and featured entertainers like Blue Star, Angelica Sanchez, Tasha Long and Alice Marie Gripp.

Speakers included St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, who noted that he and the city are in the fight for equality “until we win,” and Equality Florida St. Petersburg & Sarasota Development Leader Preston Scott.

“Amongst all the glitter, sequins and rainbows, this was a beautiful embodiment of our beloved community,” he says. “St. Pete always shows up and shows out, and this was proof once again that our hope will not be diminished, our love will win and our joy will only grow stronger.”

Executive Director Stratton Pollitzer delivered the event’s keynote with that in mind. He began by reflecting on Equality Florida’s Tampa Bay roots.

He shared that Equality Florida has “more volunteers … from right here in Pinellas County than in any other city or county in the state,” a critical part of combating anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. Pollitzer thanked St. Petersburg for its decades of support.

He then highlighted the organization’s work before, during and after this year’s legislative session. He noted Equality Florida was founded to provide support to LGBTQ+ Floridians from birth to retirement, a “world Equality Florida has been building for decades” made “possible because of you.”

Equality Florida subsequently presented two awards. They recognized Allendale United Methodist Church and Rev. Andy Oliver with the 2026 Voice for Equality Award first.

The honor recognizes those who “move the LGBTQ+ community closer to full equality.” During his acceptance speech, Oliver noted that “if you are LGBTQ and have never heard a kind word from a pastor, from a church, maybe even from your family, you are beloved… and exactly who you are supposed to be.”

J. Carl Devine was presented with the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award next. Equality Florida called him “a visionary who has inspired many to address the unmet needs in their communities.”

Devine, among other accomplishments, is the executive director of the Banyan Tree Project, a social service agency that has served Pinellas County for 20 years. He noted that “being a Black, same-gender loving man in America has not been easy,” sharing to thunderous applause that he had fought to be where he is today.

“A story was told, a message was delivered and new hope was inspired,” Scott notes. “Thank you to every sponsor, guest, supporter, artist, vendor, volunteer and our incredible Equality Florida team for making the gala unforgettable. A huge standing ovation and congratulations to our honorees this year!”

Learn more about Equality Florida’s work at EQFL.org. View our photos from the evening below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

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