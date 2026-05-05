Central Florida legislators endorse Quinnie Perez in Orange County race

(Photo via Quinnie Perez’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | Local legislators in Orlando have endorsed Quinnie Perez for Orange County’s Soil & Water Conservation District, Seat 1.

Perez is a trans woman and is running to serve as an advocate for migrant farmworkers as she is the daughter of Mexican immigrants.

Senator Victor Torres, Representatives Anna V. Eskamani, Rita Harris and RaShon Young have endorsed Perez. Seat 1 serves Lake Buena Vista, Bay Lake, Dr. Phillips, Metrowest, Meadow Woods, Hunter’s Creek, Windermere and Winter Garden.

“As the daughter of immigrant farmworkers, Quinnie knows firsthand that how we treat those who labor in our fields is directly connected to the food we serve at our kitchen tables … I am proud to endorse Quinnie Perez … [she] understands that protecting our environment isn’t just about preserving our natural resources,” Eskamani said. “It’s about supporting the people who steward our land and grow our food … With leaders like Quinnie … we can build a future where both our communities and our environment thrive.”

In addition to the legislators’ endorsements, Quinnie Perez has been endorsed by The Orange County Democratic Environmental Caucus and the national organization, Run For Something.

“I’m very fortunate to have received the trust and support from some of Central Florida’s most effective legislators,” Perez said. “I don’t take these endorsements lightly and with this coalition, I look forward to not only being a great steward for the environment and our agricultural industry, but an advocate for the migrant farmworkers whose labor and well-being is tied to food security for all communities.”

Most recently, she held a campaign kick-off on April 22 at BookBurn Café and Social. At the kick-off, she shared her story of growing up in rural North Florida surrounded by agriculture and family traditions.

Learn more about her campaign at QuinnieForSoilAndWater.com.

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