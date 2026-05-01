Project Pride announces interim executive director

Justyn Hunter-Ceruti. (Photo courtesy Project Pride)

SARASOTA | Project Pride has announced that Justyn Hunter-Ceruti will serve as the nonprofit’s interim executive director through at least the end of 2026.

Hunter-Ceruti is currently board president for the organization, a role he’ll vacate May 4 when he officially steps into his new position. Jessica Maxon-Berrier will succeed him, becoming the first woman to serve as Project Pride’s president in the process.

The LGBTQ+-focused nonprofit announced it had parted ways with former Executive Director Tom Edwards in March. They advised they remained “committed to maintaining continuity and continuing to serve our community with pride, purpose and care during this transition.”

Project Pride announced Hunter-Ceruti as interim executive director April 23. They said he “brings a strong combination of nonprofit governance leadership, operational expertise and community-rooted service to the interim executive director role.”

“He first became involved with Project Pride SRQ as a volunteer in 2022, joined the board of directors in 2023, and has since served in key leadership roles, including on the executive committee and as board president,” they explained. “During his time with the organization, he has supported strategic planning, governance development, fundraising efforts, partnership-building and operational strengthening.”

Hunter-Ceruti’s background “reflects a steady, mission-driven approach and a strong ability to connect strategic priorities with practical execution,” Project Pride continued. “In his professional career, Hunter-Ceruti also brings experience in operations, vendor oversight, performance tracking, cross-functional collaboration, and organizational systems in the private sector, which he expects will support this next chapter for the organization well.”

“I’m honored to step into this role at an important moment for Project Pride SRQ,” Hunter-Ceruti said in a statement. “I care deeply about this organization, its mission and the community it serves, and am honored to steward Project Pride through my term — and beyond.”

“Justyn brings a thoughtful, mission-driven approach to leadership and a genuine commitment to the community Project Pride SRQ serves,” added Maxon-Berrier. “His history with the organization, combined with his steady and collaborative style, positions him well to help guide Project Pride SRQ forward.”

As for finding a permanent executive director, Hunter-Ceruti tells Watermark Out News that Project Pride’s board of directors will determine a process and timeline. He says that “may include a formal search, but those plans are being defined.”

“I’m committed to supporting the organization in this role and would certainly be open to continuing in the position, based on the board’s direction at that time,” he adds.

For now, however, he says his focus “is on providing stability for the organization, strengthening operations and continuing to build on our community partnerships during this transition.”

Read more from Project Pride below:

For more information about Project Pride, visit PPSRQ.org.

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