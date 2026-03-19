Project Pride and executive director part ways

Project Pride board members and former Executive Director Tom Edwards (far R) at Gulfcoast Pride. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

SARASOTA | Project Pride announced March 19 that Tom Edwards is no longer serving as the organization’s executive director.

Edwards, a longtime LGBTQ+ advocate and member of the Sarasota County School Board, stepped into the role last year ahead of the inaugural Gulfcoast Pride. He followed the short tenure of Paul Lotierzo, who became Project Pride’s first executive director in 2024.

“We are grateful for Tom’s time, commitment, and service to Project Pride SRQ and the community we serve,” the organization shared via social media. “We thank him for his contributions during his tenure and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

The nonprofit also noted that it “remains focused on its mission and the important work ahead,” adding that they “are committed to maintaining continuity and continuing to serve our community with pride, purpose, and care during this transition.”

Watermark Out News reached out to Project Pride for additional information about the separation and the nonprofit’s next steps. Board President Justyn Hunter-Ceruti provided the same statement shared via social media, which can be read in full below:

For more information about Project Pride, visit PPSRQ.org.

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