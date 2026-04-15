Rep. Mitch Rosenwald, Sen. Brian Nathan endorse Luis Salazar in District 64 bid

Luis Salazar. (Photo courtesy Salazar’s campaign)

TAMPA | Democrat Luis Salazar‘s campaign for Florida House District 64 has recently gained new endorsements from two Florida legislators.

Salazar previously served as president of the Hillsborough County LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, a chapter of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, of which Salazar is the vice president.

In November 2025, Salazar launched his campaign for Florida House District 64 in Hillsborough County. The district is currently represented by state Rep. Susan Valdés, a Republican who won her re-election in 2024 as a Democrat. Salazar is the second person of the party to enter the race for Valdés’ seat, after former Tampa City Councilmember Mike Suarez. Following Salazar’s entry into the race, José Sánchez-Sánchez also filed to run.

Sen. Brian Nathan, the newly elected senator for Florida Senate District 14, has endorsed Salazar in his campaign for House District 64, highlighting his dedication to the community and commitment to advocacy and representation of others, regardless of background, identity or circumstances.

“Luis Salazar is exactly the kind of leader we need right now,” Nathan stated in a press release. Nathan’s victory in Florida Senate District 14 flipped a Republican-held seat.

State Rep. Mitch Rosenwald, an LGBTQ+ legislator representing Florida House District 98, has also shared his endorsement of Salazar.

“Luis Salazar represents the very best of grassroots leadership,” Rosenwald stated in a press release. “He’s earned the trust of his community by showing up, building bridges, and fighting for people who too often feel unheard. I’m confident he will be a strong and effective voice for District 64.”

Florida primaries for this year’s general elections, set for Nov. 3, are scheduled for Aug. 18.

For more information about Luis Salazar and his campaign, visit VoteLuis.com.

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