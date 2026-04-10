Florida Film Festival to screen 17 LGBTQ+ films

Drag Me To Church. (Photo courtesy Florida Film Festival)

MAITLAND, Fla. | The Florida Film Festival runs April 10-19 at Enzian Theater, screening 160 independent and international films from 31 different countries.

Among the diverse lineup of films and filmmakers, this year’s FFF features 17 LGBTQ+-centric films. They tell a combination of comedic, emotional and sensual stories.

Learn more about them below.

All photos courtesy Florida Film Festival.

“I Want Your Sex”

A comedy-thriller starring Olivia Wilde, Charli XCX, Daveed Diggs, Chase Sui Wonders and Cooper Hoffman. Transgressive and renowned artist Erika Tracy (Wilde) has her world turned upside down when a fresh-faced Elliot (Hoffman) lands the job as her assistant and eventually becomes her sexual muse.

“I Want Your Sex” was directed by Gregg Araki, better known for his work on “Mysterious Skin,” “The Living End” and television shows “Dahmer” and “Now Apocalypse.”

9 p.m., April 17 and 7 p.m., April 18 at Regal Winter Park Village (Theater B).

“Junkie”

The film follows 72 hours in the life of Stevie Chapman after she has escaped rehab (again) and attempts to reconcile with her estranged gay son, Liam. The mother-son story touches on topics of identity, dignity and redemption.

“Junkie” was directed by William Means in his feature debut. The film is included as part of the Narrative Features Competition.

8:45 p.m., April 13 at Regal Winter Park Village (Theater B) and 6 p.m., April 16 at Enzian Theater.

“Ride or Die”

Introverted film graduate Paula ignores every red flag and is seduced by her manic-pixie-dream-girl of a high school crush, Sloane, and whisked away from her conservative family to embark on a doomed road trip to Hollywood. The film explores the power dynamic between this interracial, queer couple and the attraction to fixing “broken” people.

“Ride or Die” was directed by Josalynn Smith and enters the film festival as part of the Narrative Features Competition. The film is their feature directorial debut and is produced by Jamie Foxx. The film was created with a predominantly queer, woman and non-binary crew.

8:30 p.m., April 12 and 2 p.m., April 17 at Regal Winter Park Village (Theater B).

“The Dads”

On a fishing retreat with Matthew Shepard’s father, five dads discuss their loves, hopes, support and fears for their trans kids. In this story of fatherhood, the men use the fishing trip as an outlet to be vulnerable, work through their struggles at home and hold each other accountable.

“The Dads” was directed by Luchina Fisher, an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, and enters the film festival as part of the Documentary Features Competition. The documentary short film was produced by Dwyane Wade, a former professional player in the National Basketball Association and the parent of a transgender child.

11:30 a.m., April 12 at Enzian Theater and 7:15 p.m., April 16 at Regal Winter Park Village (Theater A).

“First They Came for My College”

Through interviews with students, professors, administrators and organizers, this documentary examines the national battle over higher education, following the conservative Republican changes to New College of Florida, the state’s designated honors college. The film warns that the fate of higher education contributes to the bigger picture of democratic society.

“First They Came for My College” was directed by Patrick Bresnan and enters the FFF as part of the Documentary Features Competition.

5:30 p.m., April 11 at Enzian Theater.

“Punkie”

Get an intimate, up-close look at SNL alumna, Punkie Johnson, the first openly gay, Black Not-Ready-for-Primetime Player. Johnson opens up to the vulnerability of the woman she is when the spotlight is not shining directly on her.

“Punkie” was directed by Audrey Olsen and enters the film festival as part of the Documentary Features Competition.

9 p.m., April 11 at Enzian Theater and 6:30 p.m., April 15 at Regal Winter Park Village (Theater A).

“Drag Me to Church”

A gay Lutheran pastor in Atlanta, Ga. throws a drag church service to commemorate Stonewall. This does not come without some adversity from community members.

“Drag Me to Church” was directed by Isabella Sullivan and enters the FFF as part of the Documentary Shorts Competition.

11:30 a.m., April 12 at Enzian Theater and 7:15 p.m. at Regal Winter Park Village (Theater A).

“All at Once”

Discussing their futures, family and love on a journey across Central Park, an introverted high school student develops feelings for her charismatic, co-valedictorian.

“All at Once” was directed by Maggie Brill, a filmmaker based in Brooklyn, and enters the film festival as part of the Narrative Shorts Competition.

4 p.m., April 11 and 9 p.m., April 15 at Regal Winter Park Village (Theater A).

“Betty St. Clair”

An anxious Chinese American drag queen hosts an Asian American and Pacific Islander showcase to an unconventional audience, when a surprise guest appears. Meanwhile, her drag family encounters backstage shenanigans that could cost her the whole show.

“Betty St. Clair” was directed by Syra McCarthy and Kyle Casey Chu, and features Bay Area drag troupe, the Rice Rockettes. The film enters the film festival as part of the Narrative Shorts Competition.

3 p.m., April 12 and 9 p.m., April 16 at Regal Winter Park Village (Theater B).

“Grampa”

This horror-comedy follows a young Black man who visits his white boyfriend’s family for the first time and wavers at the family’s acceptance of their patriarch’s monstrous behavior.

“Grampa” is the directorial debut of Justice Smith, better known for his work “I Saw the TV Glow” and “Jurassic World.” The film enters the FFF as part of the Narrative Shorts Competition.

6 p.m., April 12 at Regal Winter Park Village (B) and 3:30 p.m. April 17 at Regal Winter Park Village (Theater A)

“Iron Lake”

A closeted teen boy, while wrestling a flurry of confusing emotions, torments the objects of his affection during a scouting trip until the impulsiveness explodes against him.

“Iron Lake” was directed by Grant Swanson and enters the FFF as part of the Narrative Shorts Competition.

11 a.m., April 12 and 6:30 p.m., April 16 at Regal Winter Park Village (Theater B).

“The Last Day of Byron Bray”

A 92-year-old gay man who has a dream about his nearing death decides to impart some final wisdom on his friend, Mike, who is younger than him by five decades.

“The Last Day of Byron Bray” was directed by Michael Borrelli in his directorial and screenwriting debut, and enters the FFF as part of the Narrative Shorts Competition.

1:30 p.m., April 11 and 6:30 p.m., April 14 at Regal Winter Park Village (Theater A).

“Man in Motel”

This emotional story follows a lonely old man’s suicide attempt that is interrupted at the arrival of a transgender sex worker, whose claims of appearance may not necessarily meet her real agenda.

“Man in Motel” was directed by Faryl Amadeus, an FFF alumna. The film enters the festival as part of the Narrative Shorts Competition.

1:30 p.m., April 11 and 6:30 p.m. at Regal Winter Park Village (Theater A).

“Scissors”

Late-’90s heartthrob Ethan Embry stars as a regressive serial killer whose bloodlust draws him to an attractive young woman. Following her home, he comes to discover a coven of queer femmes.

“Scissors” was directed by Hannah Alline, an actress best known for “Doom Patrol” and “Mayfair Witches.” The film enters the FFF as part of the Narrative Shorts Competition.

6 p.m., April 12 at Regal Winter Park Village (Theater B) and 3:30 p.m., April 17 at Regal Winter Park Village (Theater A).

“Photo Play XX”

After washing ashore the River Styx, a transgender suicide victim must confront the womanhood that she tried to leave behind. The film is the winner Grand Jury Award at the 2025 Brouhaha Film and Video Showcase.

“Photo Play XX” was directed by Zoloman Zelko and enters the FFF as a Florida short.

12 p.m., April 18 at Regal Winter Park Village (Theater A)

“The Last Ride”

A migrant ride-share driver in Mumbai, during a desperate theft, takes an unexpected turn when his final passenger is revealed to be a demonic witch.

“The Last Ride” was directed by Vijesh Rajan and Yashoda Parthasarthy and enters the FFF as an international short.

11:30 a.m., April 18 at Regal Winter Park Village (Theater B) and 12 p.m., April 19 at Enzian Theater

“Skin on Skin”

In an industrial slaughterhouse in Germany, Boris, a pig slaughterer, and Jakob, a security guard, form a quiet, unspoken bond through their shared longing for freedom.

“Skin on Skin” was directed by Simon Schneckenburger, a native of Germany’s Black Forest, and enters the FFF as an international short.

2 p.m., April 18 at Regal Winter Park Village (Theater B) and 6 p.m., April 19 at Enzian Theater

For more details on tickets and passes, visit FloridaFilmFestival.com.

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