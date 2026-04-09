Watermark Out News joins 1st Local News Day

(Graphic courtesy Local News Day)

Watermark Out News is participating in the inaugural Local News Day April 9, a national day of action connecting communities with trusted local news.

Led by a coalition of journalists, nonprofit leaders and media innovators, Local News Day was designed to celebrate and strengthen trusted local news and information. Organizers include managing partner Montana Free Press, the American Journalism Project, Press Forward and more.

“Americans overwhelmingly say local news is essential to democracy and to their daily lives,” reads LocalNewsDay.org. “Yet many communities struggle to access the in-depth, accountable coverage they deserve. Local News Day helps bridge that gap — reconnecting people with trusted sources that keep them informed and strengthen their communities.”

“Our mission is simple: reconnect people to trusted local outlets, empower newsrooms to grow and spark a national movement that sustains local news for generations,” the website also notes. Organizers are “united to strengthen and uplift trusted local news and information across the country.”

Local News Day is modeled after movements like Giving Tuesday. Over 1,000 newspapers, nonprofit news organizations, digital outlets and community groups are participating this year.

“Reaching 1,000 participating newsrooms shows how much momentum is building around the idea that communities benefit when people start local,” Press Forward Executive Director Dale Anglin said last month. “Across the country, communities are stepping forward to celebrate the role local reporting plays in helping people understand what’s actually happening around them.”

“Watermark Out News is proud to have served Central Florida and Tampa Bay for over 30 years and to participate in Local News Day,” says Owner and Publisher Rick Todd. “Our mission is to advance LGBTQ+ interests and we do that through connecting our community by telling their stories.

“Advertisers, readers and initiatives like this make that possible,” he continues. “Local, independent journalism has never been more important.”

Individuals are encouraged to get involved by sharing their favorite stories using #LocalNewsDay, encouraging friends and family to join in and by celebrating outlets that keep them informed.

They can also support local news through financial gifts. At Watermark Out News, they allow us to broaden our reach, amplify our impact and produce more quality, independent journalism for the LGBTQ+ community.

Local News Day plans to become an annual tradition celebrating local news nationwide. Read more below:

For more information, visit LocalNewsDay.org.

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