Winter Pride awards nearly $7K to freeFall Theatre

Winter Pride awards freeFall Theatre Company with nearly $7K March 24. (Photo courtesy Rob Hall)

ST. PETERSBURG | Winter Pride awarded nearly $7,000 to freeFall Theatre last month, the recipient of this year’s Drag Race fundraiser.

The signature event was held Feb. 22, intended to close this year’s second annual celebration — which drew international attention with its Global Rainbow Project — “on a high note.” Multiple teams competed for a donation to their charity of choice.

This year’s winning team was Queens from Uranus, which competed for freeFall. Winter Pride says racers raised nearly $2,000 on their own, bolstered by $5,000 from the nonprofit.

“Beyond the fundraising, the event reflects something even bigger — creating spaces where people feel seen, safe and celebrated,” Executive Director Rob Hall says. He notes the organization “is committed to bringing joy to the community while continuing to build inclusive experiences that uplift and connect.”

Gabe Alves, one of Winter Pride’s board members, called delivering the funds to freeFall an honor. He said they were “raised through the incredible energy, creativity and generosity” of the racers, noting that every team “brought heart, passion, and purpose to the stage, making the event unforgettable.”

freeFall thanked Winter Pride for their support March 24:

Planning is already underway for the next Winter Pride, set for Feb. 14-21, 2027.

For more information about Winter Pride or freeFall Theatre, visit WinterPrideSaintPete.com and freeFallTheatre.com.

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