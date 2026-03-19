PHOTOS: Out for Business Tampa Bay benefits Pride of Tampa at Catrinas Tacos and Tequila Bar

TAMPA | The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber and Watermark Out News’ Out for Business Tampa Bay returned March 18 at Catrinas Tacos and Tequila Bar.

The bi-monthly networking social included raffles benefiting Pride of Tampa, which will hold its inaugural event this month. The celebration is among those detailed in the 2026 Pride in Tampa magazine.

Attendees participated in raffles, receiving prizes generously donated by American Stage, Gold & Diamond Source, Noble Crust, Red Mesa and Todd Couples Superstore. Read upcoming issues of Watermark Out News, visit our website and follow us on social media @WatermarkOutNews for information about upcoming events.

For more information about the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber, visit TampaBayLGBTChamber.org, and learn more about Pride of Tampa at PrideOfTampa.com. View photos from the evening below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.