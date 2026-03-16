PHOTOS: Watermark Out News recognizes Tampa Bay’s 2026 WONDER Awards winners

TAMPA | Tampa Bay turned out to celebrate the diversity, excellence and resilience of its LGBTQ+ community with Watermark Out News’ 2026 WONDER Awards celebration at Bradley’s on 7th March 13.

Attendees enjoyed music from the venue’s DJ Charles Machado and performances from WONDER Award-winning entertainers. They included emcee Veronica Foxx, Mister E and Jay Miah. A special extended show from Bradley’s also followed and lights bites were provided by BellaBrava.

AHF, AHF Pharmacy and Out of the Closet Thrift Store sponsored this year’s awards celebration.

View our WONDER Award issue here, the evening’s step-and-repeat photos below and additional photos of Tampa Bay’s celebration here.

Photos by Dylan Todd.

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