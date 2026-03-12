One (Huge) Way Metro Healthy Communities is Advancing HIV Care in Tampa Bay

(Photo via Metro Healthy Communities)

One Provider, One Appointment. By combining HIV and Primary Care together, Metro Healthy Communities is vastly improving health outcomes for those living with HIV.

The convenience of One Provider, One Appointment is a huge benefit to those living with HIV. This kind of unified care was nearly impossible to find until Metro Healthy Communities, a regional network of nine health centers with over 30 years of HIV expertise, began providing both services in tandem. As it turns out, combining HIV and primary care can also greatly impact quality of life and overall health outcomes.

Centralized Care with an HIV-Certified Provider

Dr. Luke Johnsen, Medical Director for Metro Healthy Communities, notes a common gap in care: specialists and primary doctors don’t always communicate, yet receiving HIV care from a general practitioner can leave patients underserved.

METRO’s unified model solves this. “Our providers are more adept at keeping people in care because the One Provider, One Appointment model removes traditional barriers,” says Johnsen. This ensures patients benefit from the latest advances in HIV treatment without enduring unnecessary side effects from outdated, multi-year regimens.

Managing Interactions & Side Effects

Expertise matters when treating whole-person health. Common medications for acid reflux or sinus infections, and even over-the-counter supplements, can negatively interact with HIV treatments. Experienced providers also know how to navigate family history, like heart disease, alongside HIV medications that may impact cholesterol.



Patients shouldn’t have to live with side effects like nausea or vivid dreams. METRO providers adjust treatments early to drastically improve daily life. This specialized knowledge extends to the pharmacy counter; using METRO’s pharmacy means direct access to pharmacists who expertly guide patients on proper use and complex interactions.

Aging with HIV

A provider combining Primary and HIV care deeply understands long-term treatment impacts, including a higher prevalence of certain cancers or cognitive issues for long-term survivors. Regular primary care screenings catch these accumulating health changes promptly.

Copay It Forward™

Insured patients using their normal copay at Metro Inclusive Pharmacy (or one of METRO’s 60+ partner pharmacies) help fund care for the un- or under-insured. METRO’s pharmacy patients also enjoy free, discreet delivery or same-day pickup, and may qualify for up to $100 in monthly copay assistance. Since 2018, this program has funded approximately $4 million in free and reduced-cost healthcare.



About METRO

Founded in 1992, Metro Healthy Communities is a 501(c)(3) offering over 100 services—including LGBTQ+-focused primary care, behavioral health, and pediatrics.

Schedule an appointment at one of METRO’s nine Tampa Bay health centers at METROTAMPABAY.ORG/schedule or call 727-321-3854.