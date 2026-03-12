‘Greetings from Queertown: Orlando’ now streaming on YouTube

ORLANDO | “Greetings From Queertown: Orlando,” the award-winning documentary from Watermark Out News, is now available to stream on YouTube.

The film, an Adrenaline Films production, is directed by Jess Keller and explores the vibrant history of LGBTQ+ life in Central Florida. It celebrates the brave trailblazers, advocates and community builders who helped shape Orlando into the inclusive city it is today.

While no single film can capture every story within such a diverse community, this project honors some of the voices, moments and movements that made this city more beautiful. They include Patty Sheehan, Debbie Simmons, Sam Ewing, Darcel Stevens, Nikole Parker and Michael Wanzie.

Featuring an original song by Ginger Minj, the film reflects on resilience, pride and the people who helped create Queertown.

“I’m thrilled to finally share this documentary with the public,” says Rick Todd, Watermark Out News owner, publisher and the film’s executive producer. “I always hoped it would be a gift to the community that helped raise me, and seeing it reach the people whose stories and spirit shaped it is incredibly meaningful.”

Watch the film at this link or below:

