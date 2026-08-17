Mad love: ‘Descendants’ star Leonardo Nam on being an out Disney villain

(Photo via Leonardo Nam’s Instagram)

The best way to describe Leonardo Nam, who plays villain Maddox Hatter in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, is joyfully chaotic. From the jump, he’s sweet, charming, and upbeat. A South Korean born in Argentina and raised in Australia, he’s got a delicious accent and an even better demeanor.

He’s an LA resident, actor, and producer with credits including HBO’s Westworld, Marvel’s Werewolf by Night, Netflix’s Yes Day, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants franchise, and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. He’s also a husband and father.

His character of Maddox goes from fan favorite to villain and returns as the antagonist in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland. He joins other queer icons who have played villains in the franchise, including Kristen Chenoweth, Cheyenne Jackson, Kathy Najimy and Jamal Sims.

Nam took some time to discuss everything from parenting to Disney to his current villain status.

How do you feel about rejoining the franchise?

LN: Oh, my goodness, I am absolutely loving being part of this franchise again. You know, from the very get-go, I was so grateful that I got to play in the sandbox with Disney and they invited me in. It’s a place where anything goes. Imagination lives here. Then to jump through the rabbit hole into another universe, and to play in Wonderland in this way was just like just delicious, excellent. I loved it

What does it feel like being out, you know, queer person working on a Disney project?

Oh, it feels wonderful to be able to sit here with you right now and to have brought my family to the premiere. That was really important for me. Anyone who’s doing anything in their life that they pour their heart and soul into, it’s really wonderful when you’re able to share that with family, with friends, and with the community.

It was just such a wonderful experience. I’ve got twin boys. My kids are now 9, so they’re kind of right in the pocket of where this hits home for them. I remember when I was 9, watching Disney films and resonating with them, and dreaming about being in this whole new world, and what have you. It’s just so wonderful to share it.

How did it feel to play a villain?

Are you kidding me? That’s just so delicious to play as an actor, you know? When I read a script, and there is a line that references an evil kind of mustache-twirling kind of vibe, everyone is referencing a Disney villain like they’re mocking it, or having fun with it, or being ironic about it. Everyone is referencing an OG Disney villain

Now, to be a Disney villain and to have a villain song is a dream come true. This is so extra for me, and to be able to share this right now in 2026 with my family right now where I am, it feels kind of magical in a way.

So as a father and playing a father, do you feel like you brought anything from home to the role?

I think you bring some of you to every role. I’m so lucky that I get to play in a world with the work that I do with such imagination and also so much heart. And one thing I love about this franchise is that they really boil things down to love and family.

So I felt like, as a father, doing this role was kind of unique. Like I said, my kids are in that right age right now, where I find myself, finding ways of having to really love and celebrate them, and trying to make them feel they belong and that they have a reason and a purpose to live even through the hard times. How to still love and cherish the relationships that you have, and that even though there are things in your life that you may not like or right now seem hard, that it’s not where you stay. It’s not where you’re stuck.

And I think that this movie kind of amplifies that.

On the flip side, was there anything you brought home from your role?

Singing was something I never thought I was going to do in my life. I was kicked out of choir. I definitely had that trauma, and when I knew I was going to sing this song… my kids were upstairs while I was rehearsing in this office, and they would always say to me, “What are you doing?”

Now, after filming it and really facing that fear, looking to transform it through creativity and through the actual work, I came back thinking, hey man, I can do scary things. No matter what, I know I tried my absolute best; I gave it my all, and I’m so glad and grateful that I did, you know? It definitely gave me that sense of like, hey, I can do it even if it scares me; I can do it

There’s a lot of queer icons who played villains in Descendants. Why do you think that is?

First of all, massive, massive, massive fan of the franchise as well. They bring in such quality people, so it feels wonderful to be welcomed into this playground with these greats. And I think a villain can be very theatrical and there can be moments of flamboyance and exaggeration and really, you know, diving into something headfirst.

And I think people, perhaps this is what I resonate with, is that they’ve been an outsider, and they’re finding their way into who they are within this journey. I think that there is a lot that people resonate with, with being an outsider and either the redemption arc or some sort of journey to finding themselves.

Who’s your favorite Disney villain?

That’s a hard one. I mean, I love Ursula; man, it’s a toss-up between her and Scar

Scar is a character that I really took a lot from. I really learned to fall in love again with The Lion King and Scar.

Do you have any message to any LGBTQ Disney fans?

Thank you. I so love being part of this community and in this Disney world. It’s my first entry into it through this franchise. I just absolutely love, love, love being embraced so warmly. And so, if someone else finds some sort of a wonderful kind of being able to see themselves on screen, you know, reflected back to them, I just am so grateful that it can even exist, and I can be a part of that.

You have a pretty great life. Do you have any encouraging words for our readers?

Everyone has their own journey, and I never thought in my wildest dreams that this is a reality that I would be living in: happily married, I have kids with my husband, and we live in LA, and I’m doing this film. I never thought something like this would happen.

I am really grateful that I have continued to say yes to myself and continue to show up even when I am afraid to show up anyway. One thing I know that is true is that together we are stronger. So continue to build community, continue to make friends, continue to link arms with friends and even with strangers, because it’s important that you have a community out there, because when things do get hotter, you are able to rely on these friendships. No one is supposed to figure it out on their own, and I’ve been very lucky and blessed to have such wonderful family and friends and a community that I can rely on and have relied on.

Is there anything else you’re working on?

I recently started a production company, and it’s called Good On Ya, and it comes from an Aussie saying, you know, when someone slaps you on the back says Good on ya, I got your back you know, and so this is really my way of having my own back and amplifying the voices and the stories that I see that are important. And so does that mean that every story is going to be me in it? No, but it does mean that I get to have a say in how this world is created or what this character does and how that is truthful to what I know. And so I’m really excited about that journey. I have a show in development, and then I have another film called A Vintage Crime, and it’s about the largest wine heist in FBI history, and it’s a true crime.

You can check out Leonardo’s performance as Maddox Hatter in Descendants: The Rise of Red and see his turn as a villain in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, and keep up with him on Instagram.

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