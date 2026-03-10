Claudia López wins primary in Colombian presidential race

Former Bogotá Mayor Claudia López in 2024. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Former Bogotá Mayor Claudia López on Sunday won her primary in the race to succeed Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

López, a centrist who is running as an independent, defeated Leonardo Huerta in the “Consulta de las Soluciones” primary.

López was the Colombian capital’s mayor from 2020-2023. She was a member of the Colombian Senate from 2014-2018.

López is running to succeed Petro, the country’s first leftist president who cannot seek a second consecutive term under Colombia’s constitution. Other presidential candidates who won their respective parties’ primaries on Sunday include Sen. Iván Cepeda, a member of Petro’s Historic Pact party, and Sen. Paloma Valencia of the conservative Democratic Center, the country’s main opposition party that former President Álvaro Uribe leads.

Juan Daniel Oviedo, who finished second in the Democratic Center’s primary, is openly gay.

The first-round of Colombia’s presidential election will take place on May 31.

Polls indicate López is trailing Cepeda and Valencia, who are considered the two frontrunners.

A second round will take place is no candidate receives at least 50 percent of the vote on May 31. López would become Colombia’s first female and first lesbian president if she wins the election.

López’s wife loses Senate seat

Colombia’s congressional elections also took place on Sunday.

Former Congressman Mauricio Toro, a member of the center-left Green Alliance party, in 2018 became the first openly gay man elected to Colombian Congress when he won a seat in the House of Representatives.

He lost his reelection bid in 2022. Voters on Sunday elected Toro for a second term.

Congresswoman María del Mar Pizarro, a bisexual Historic Pact member, won re-election.

Caribe Afirmativo, a Colombian LGBTQ and intersex rights group, notes only two of the 33 openly LGBTQ congressional candidates won their respective races. Among those who lost is Sen. Angélica Lozano, a bisexual woman who in 2018 became the first openly LGBTQ person elected to the Colombian Senate.

Lozano is married to López.

Lozano in a message posted to her Instagram page expressed “heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their support and love.”

“I will end my work in Congress on a high note by ensuring (the) child support and service contractor protection bills will become a reality in June,” she said. View this post on Instagram

