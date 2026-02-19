Orlando Museum of Art debuts largest David LaChapelle retrospective

(Photo courtesy OMA)

In his largest U.S. museum retrospective yet, celebrated photographer David LaChapelle is presenting “David LaChapelle: As the World Turns” at the Orlando Museum of Art through May 3.

LaChapelle is one of the most pioneering and influential LGBTQ+ photographers of the modern era. He has photographed some of the most recognizable figures in film, music, art, politics and sports, including Pamela Anderson, Muhammad Ali, David Beckham, David Bowie, Hillary Clinton, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Kim Kardashian, Madonna, Stevie Nicks, Tupac Shakur, Britney Spears and Amy Winehouse, among many others.

“This exhibition at OMA is very special to me because I am revealing many new pieces that required me to use all of the experiences from my life to make. I have felt a great freedom in my work through recent years — as I continue to play with themes of popular culture while also returning to the narratives that offer a reflection of the spiritual world and metaphysical ideas,” LaChapelle said in a statement.

LaChapelle’s work is described as more than just photography; it is a visual commentary on the intersection of celebrity and culture.

OMA chief curator Coralie Claeysen-Gleyzon says there are 167 works on display in the collection. The exhibition spans four decades of art. Orlando art enthusiasts will be the first to experience LaChapelle’s new work before it travels to Milan, where it will also be on display.

Everything in LaChapelle’s work is real, he works with an extensive number of artisans and set designers to create elaborate stages and designs. People have seen his work and questioned whether AI was involved due to his use of props and objects.

His photographs are saturated with color and emotion to speak in a “hyperbolic visual language.” Claeysen-Gleyzon says it’s easy to forget you are looking at a photograph as the image immerses you immediately.

“Through my exploration of popular culture and spiritual themes, I hope to spark reflection on the world and our place in it,” LaChapelle explained.

LaChapelle’s career began in New York City during the 1980s, a period shaped by creativity, excess and loss. He was bullied for being gay when he was young and dropped out of high school in Connecticut. While in New York, LaChapelle lost his boyfriend, Louis Albert, to AIDS. He briefly worked for AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power, or ACT UP, promoting condoms and safe-sex. Fueled by the existential uncertainty of living through the HIV/AIDS epidemic, his early work featured his sick friends wearing angel wings and washed in sacred, glowing light.

Following his first gallery exhibition, he was hired by Andy Warhol to shoot for Interview Magazine, launching a career that would redefine the relationship between art, photography and popular culture. LaChapelle is one of the most published photographers in the world.

“LaChapelle is one of the most prestigious and productive photographers of our time, and it’s been an honor to bring this exhibition to life,” Claeysen-Gleyzon says. “Ultimately, this exhibition encourages us to rethink how we interact with both the images in front of us and the world they mirror. Like Shakespeare, LaChapelle reminds us that ‘the world is but a stage,’ and that we are both actors and spectators within it.”

She describes his work as beautiful. She says his work is a social commentary because he wants to bring beauty into the world as there is enough darkness. Claeysen-Gleyzon explains that the exhibit shows the many facets of LaChapelle’s work.

“In a way, this is like a group show because Coralie’s curation creates an experience where all of the different stages and sides of my work can be seen and felt,” LaChapelle said.

In addition to major photographic works, the art exhibition in OMA will feature the world premiere of a new creation that draws inspiration from classical fresco techniques and grand historical compositions. This expansive piece made possible by Deodato Arte, Italy, channels LaChapelle’s fascination with scale, drama and the sublime, offering visitors a rare opportunity to experience a creation that has never before been displayed publicly.

The photography exhibition will also include hand-painted negatives, film-based media and behind-the-scenes footage revealing the artist’s meticulous creative process.

LaChapelle said he didn’t want to show behind the scenes footage at first; he wanted people to appreciate the photos. But with the widespread nature of AI, he is increasingly detailing how the images are created.

The world according to LaChapelle is one of heightened reality and ecstatic escape, a place where images live and sing, and where the human experience, in all its luminous, excessive, and dramatic intensity, is exalted and encounters, even if just for one instant, the sublime.

“It’s funny enough in the U.S., if you say the name David LaChapelle, some people may be puzzled and they may not necessarily know right away who he is, but then they see the images and they actually know right away. There’s something about his work that instantly is recognizable, his own touch, his own flair, his own aesthetics,” Claeysen-Gleyzon says.

LaChapelle is perhaps best known for his commercial fashion portraits of celebrities and models, including photos of Amanda Lepore and the last known portrait of Warhol. The unmistakable shot of Lepore features the LGBTQ+ icon photographed as if she were Marilyn Monroe.

His iconic portraits of other LGBTQ+ figures have challenged perceptions and celebrated diversity, OMA says.

To complement the exhibition, OMA is hosting a series of interactive programs designed to immerse visitors in LaChapelle’s world of creativity. A life drawing workshop will be hosted on Feb. 28 that will include a drawing session with live models.

On March 21, there will be a Vogue-inspired fashion photography workshop led by professional fashion photographer Michael Giragosian.

“David LaChapelle: As the World Turns” will be on display until May 3. Due to its mature content, this exhibition is open for viewers aged 18 and older. View our photos from an exclusive preview of the exhibition below and for more information, visit www.OMArt.org.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

