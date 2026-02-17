‘The Map of Us’ podcast details state of LGBTQ+ media

(Graphic courtesy News is Out)

News is Out has launched “The Map of Us,” a limited podcast series featuring real conversations with LGBTQ+ publishers across the country.

Its seven episodes uncover the critical findings of the LGBTQ+ Media Mapping Project, which “offers the first in-depth look at the scope, impact and urgent needs of local LGBTQ+ media across the United States.” The project was created in partnership with the MacArthur Foundation, Local Media Foundation, News is Out and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY.

“The Map of Us” is produced in partnership with The Buckeye Flame and is hosted by ” The outlet says “the show explores queer news deserts, shrinking revenues, safety and reporting under threat, collaboration, leadership and the growing need for philanthropy and reader support to sustain local queer journalism.”

All seven episodes can be found here. You can also listen wherever you get your podcasts.

For more information about News is Out, visit NewsIsOut.com. Learn more about the LGBTQ+ Media Mapping Project here.

