PHOTOS: Winter Pride 2026 kicks off in St. Petersburg

Winter Pride 2026. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Winter Pride welcomed supporters to the Grand Central District Feb. 15 for its 2026 opening street festival, officially launching this year’s second annual celebration.

Attendees enjoyed access to over 125 vendors along Central Ave., which was closed from 22nd to 25th. This year’s entertainment included local fan favorites and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” headliners Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Lydia B. Kollins.

St. Petersburg LGBTQ+ Liaison Nathan Bruemmer was among the speakers to address the crowd. He celebrated Winter Pride on behalf of Mayor Ken Welch, noting the celebration makes it “unmistakably clear that our LGBTQ+ community is not just welcome here in St. Pete but that we absolutely belong here.”

Winter Pride events continue through Feb. 22. Read our in-depth coverage for more details and view photos from this year’s opening street festival below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent with Bellanee Plaza