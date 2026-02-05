OUT Arts & Culture’s ninth ReadOUT celebrates LGBTQ+ literature in Gulfport

(Graphic courtesy Out Arts & Culture)

OUT Arts & Culture will welcome hundreds of LGBTQ+ bibliophiles, authors and allies to Gulfport for the ninth annual ReadOUT Feb. 6-8, a celebration of queer literature and community.

“At a time when LGBTQ+ people … are facing increased isolation, censorship and threats to safety, ReadOUT is intentionally doubling down on visibility, joy and community,” organizers advise. They say that ReadOUT, which will also be available virtually, is “a declaration that queer stories belong everywhere.”

This year’s celebration will feature over 50 authors, audiobook narrators and queer storytellers at the Catherine A. Hickman Theater. They’ll participate in over 20 panels and events with hundreds of participants.

“As LGBTQ+ cultural spaces continue to disappear … ReadOUT proudly centers Southern queer voices while welcoming acclaimed authors from across the country, creating a safe, joyful, and affirming space for readers and creators alike,” Out Arts & Culture advises. “This is what community looks like when it’s built with intention.”

Featured authors include Central Florida couple Kristen Arnett and Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya with veterans and newcomers like romance author Melissa Brayden, novelist Jane Pen and rising star Frankie Fyre. Organizers say there’s something for everyone, evident in the extensive list of participants like Georgia Beers, David Berger, Kris Bryant, Anna Burke, Jose Pablo Iriarte, Silk Jazmyne, Ann McMan, Morgan Lee Miller, Sander Santiago, Anne Shade, TQ Sims, Tagan Shepard and more.

This year’s festival is the first under Out Arts & Culture President James Bake, a creative entrepreneur and arts supporter who stepped into the role last year. The organization announced he would succeed former President Paul Raker in November.

“Over the past two years, I’ve witnessed the organization’s growth and the powerful impact of our work,” Raker shared at the time. “In today’s climate, where LGBTQ+ rights and expression are increasingly under scrutiny, it is more important than ever that we continue to invest in the arts and humanities as vehicles for visibility, empathy and understanding.

“I’m confident that under James’ leadership, OUT Arts & Culture will continue to thrive and reach even greater heights,” he added.

“As a board and community, we are deeply grateful for Paul’s leadership,” Bake noted. “He helped build a strong foundation for what OUT Arts & Culture is today. As we look ahead, we’re excited to expand that vision by creating even more opportunities for everyday artists — the makers, storytellers and dreamers in our own neighborhoods — to be seen, celebrated and supported.”

That begins with ReadOUT Feb. 6. The vendor hall will open at 10 a.m. before this year’s first panel follows at 10:30 a.m. “But Make it Queer…” will highlight how authors have “turned the gayness dial up to 11” on “hetero piece[s] of media.”

“Creating Queer Bookish Content” will follow at 11:45 a.m., examining how queer literature influencers “share their love of our stories to thousands of followers all over the world.” At 1 p.m., “Resistance, Redemption, and Reclamation: The Art of Writing Queer Joy” will focus on “how queer literature can be a bright spot in these dark times.”

“Building Queer Worlds” will be held at 2:15 p.m., reflecting on “what it means to write queer worlds in a time where queerness in our word feels under attack,” before “Beyond Closets and Caricatures: Reclaiming the Coming Out Narrative” is held at 3:30 p.m.

The day will close with two panels — the genre-focused “Twists and Shouts” at 4:45 p.m. and “Queering Romantasy” at 6 p.m. — before a book signing at 7 p.m. ReadOUT will subsequently present “Sapphic Quest: Thirsty Sword Cinnamon Roles” at 7:30 p.m., a live-play “Dungeons & Dragons” style game featuring audiobook narrators and authors.

“The fate of Sapphos depends on friendship, flirting and questionable life choices,” it’s billed. “Our crew must join forces (and play Cupid) to help melt the heart of the evil (or possibly just misunderstood) Ice Queen and bring seasons back to the island of Sapphos.”

Day two begins at 9 a.m. with an author signing shortly after. The day’s panels include “Writing Authentic and Authentically Queer Characters — Own Voices” at 10 a.m., “The Uplift: Poets and Essayists on the Power of Queer Language” at 11:15 a.m. and “Crafting the Cast: Writing Character Centric Series” at 12:30 p.m.

“Writing Home: Southern Writers on Writing the Queer South” kicks off the day’s post-lunch sessions at 3 p.m. “Feminism in Sapphic Romance” follows at 5:30 p.m. before “Do Break My Heart” at 4:15 p.m., highlighting stories “that break our hearts before putting them back together again.”

The second day will conclude with a book signing at 6:30 p.m. and a live podcast recording of “Yappin’” at 7 p.m. before a VIP party. The celebration will move to The Wine House + BBQ from 8:30-11:30 p.m.

“Mix and mingle with festival guests, connect with fellow attendees, and enjoy great food, drinks and community,” it’s described. Access is included with VIP tickets only.

ReadOUT will close with a full day of activities Feb. 8, beginning with check-in and another author signing. “It Takes a Village (and a Platform)” will lead the day’s panels, examining the relationship between content creators and authors at 10 a.m.

“Let’s Talk About Sex” will be held at 11:15 a.m. and “Have You Heard the One About Bringing Queer Books to Life” will be held at 12:30 p.m. Another author signing will precede lunch.

The day’s final panels will be “Hope at the End of the World: Crafting Queer Speculative and Dystopian Fiction” at 3 p.m., “Wait, Where I Did Put That?: Writing and Reading as a Neurodivergent Human” at 4:15 p.m. and “Hidden Histories: Writing Queer Lives into the Past” at 5:30 p.m. The final panel is designed to understand the present by exploring the past.

Closing statements will follow from 6:30-7 p.m., bringing this year’s festival to its end.

View a full schedule below:

Bake says the entire Out Arts & Culture team — which includes ReadOUT Chairperson Kelsey Dye and team members Jamie Rose and Macon Leigh — is eager to welcome supporters to ReadOUT 2026.

“We need organizations like ours to help amplify these voices. We’re cheerleaders,” he says. “This creates a safe space for people to bring their art, stories and the things that they’re working on — showcasing the best of our community and letting everybody be a part of it.”

Tickets to this year’s festival are now available. General admission is $40 and includes access to panels, signings and the vendor room. A limited number of VIP tickets also remain at $150 and include these benefits with access to the VIP party, an event poster, preferred seating and other perks. Virtual tickets are $10 and donations are also accepted.

Aside from supporting Out Arts & Culture, Bake adds, ReadOUT is “also just fun.”

“This is an event where friends get together, talk about what they love to do, learn about other authors and things they haven’t been exposed to in the past,” he says. “It’s a great place to come together.”

ReadOUT 2026 will be held Feb. 6-8 at the Catherine A. Hickman Theater, located at 5501 27th Ave. S. in Gulfport, or streamed virtually. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit OUTArtsCulture.org/ReadOUT2026.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube