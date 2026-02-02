PHOTOS: Transgender advocates rally in Tallahassee for third ‘Let Us Live’ march

Marchers carry a “Let Us Live” banner through downtown Tallahassee as part of the trans-led rally. (Photo by Robin Mimna)

TALLAHASSEE | Hundreds of LGBTQ+ Floridians, allies, faith leaders and advocates gathered Jan. 28 at Cascades Park for the third annual “Let Us Live” march and rally, a trans-led mobilization calling for dignity, safety and an end to policies targeting transgender people.

The march began at the park and moved through downtown Tallahassee to North Monroe Street, where local transgender leaders and advocates delivered remarks on the Capitol steps. The rally took place on a bright but chilly day, as Tallahassee experienced record low temperatures.

Organizers said the demonstration was a response to a growing number of Florida laws and proposed bills they say restrict transgender rights, health care and visibility. In recent years, lawmakers have passed measures limiting gender-affirming care, restricting transgender students’ participation in school sports and curtailing classroom discussion of gender identity.

During the same legislative week as the rally, legislators were also debating a proposal that would prohibit Pride flags and other identity-based flags from being displayed at government buildings.

Among those attending was Lakeisha Green, senior pastor of Faith & Love Empowerment Center in North Florida. Green says her church is affirming and has become a spiritual home for pastors and congregants who have been rejected by more traditional congregations because of their support for LGBTQ+ people.

For TransNetwork’s Nela Lamb and Aarin Sharpe, the rally marked their first time attending Pride at the Capitol with Equality Florida. Lamb said the opportunity to speak directly with lawmakers was especially meaningful.

“Having the ability to tell my story to my representatives and elected officials who have to see me as a real person,” Lamb says.

Angelique Godwin, director of Transgender Equality at Equality Florida, addressed the crowd about the cumulative impact of state policies on transgender Floridians.

“Every year, they continue to build laws that attack us and our basic human rights,” Godwin said. “They make laws that put harm between us and our loved ones, our parents, between us and our doctors and therapists.

“No longer will we follow their rules,” Godwin continued. “No longer will we let laws built on the past determine how we live our lives. Every day that you wake up is the day you go undefeated, because nothing that happened yesterday put you in the ground.”

Also speaking on the Capitol steps was Adrianna Tender, a transgender advocate, program manager at Transinclusive Group and founder of Tender Loving Care Trans Mentoring.

“We were taught that liberty meant freedom, that justice meant fairness and that for all actually meant everyone,” Tender said. “So, today standing here as a Black trans woman, I ask: When did ‘for all’ stop including us?”

Tender later underscored the rally’s central message.

“Let us live, because we are still here, we are still standing, and we are not asking for permission to exist,” she said. “We are here, we are visible and we are not going anywhere.”

Also attending was Nathan Bruemmer, St. Petersburg’s newly appointed LGBTQ+ liaison.

“We are all part of Florida’s story, all of us with our families, our loved ones, our allies, because you just did this, walking up this hill,” Bruemmer said.

The rally concluded with speakers and attendees emphasizing visibility, community and continued engagement with lawmakers at the seat of state government.

Watermark Out News attended the “Let Us Live” march and rally and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Robin Mimna.

