The Pride Chamber announces appointment of new executive director

(Photo courtesy David Mink)

ORLANDO | The Pride Chamber has announced the appointment of David Mink as its new executive director, a decision the organization says marks a “significant step forward.”

Mink brings experience in nonprofit leadership, community engagement and business development to The Pride Chamber after 20+ years of leadership experience in non-profit arts groups in Washington, D.C. and Orlando.

“It is an honor to join The Pride Chamber and serve such a vibrant and resilient community,” Mink said in the press release dated Jan. 21. “I look forward to continuing the great work that the Chamber has already accomplished on the mission of equality through economics for the LGBTQ+ and allied businesses of Central Florida.”

Mink is looking to lead the chamber into a new era of innovation, collaboration and community engagement. The organization is Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce and is dedicated to advancing the economic well-being and visibility of the LGBTQ+ and allied business community.

It fosters an inclusive environment that empowers business leaders and promotes equality for all.

In his new role, Mink will oversee the Chamber’s strategic direction, member services and advocacy efforts, while working closely with the Board of Directors and community stakeholders.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are proud to appoint David Mink as executive director,” said Tony Sandonato, board chair. “His proven nonprofit leadership, broad community network, and unwavering dedication to our mission make him exceptionally well suited for this role, and we are confident in his ability to lead the Pride Chamber forward.”

For more information on The Pride Chamber, visit ThePrideChamber.org.

