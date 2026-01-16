Zero Suicide Partners of Pinellas continues LGBTQ+ outreach

Zero Suicide Partners of Pinellas GSA leaders Adia Seigneur (far L) and William Smith (3rd from L) welcome inclusive faith leaders to a GSA meeting last July. (Photo courtesy ZSPoP)

ST. PETERSBURG | Zero Suicide Partners of Pinellas marked the first year of its Gender-Sexuality Alliance Jan. 14, a milestone preceding the launch of a new LGBTQ+ social on Jan. 24.

Led by the Suncoast Center, which has served Pinellas County since 1944, ZSPoP was established by the Pinellas County Behavioral Health System of Care in 2017. It pools resources from over 35 organizations, agencies and groups to work toward ending suicide in the region.

Those efforts include an LGBTQ+ workgroup, which welcomes LGBTQ+ and ally participants that support the community. They meet remotely each month “to strengthen our collaboration and connections… [and] to support suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ communities in Pinellas County.”

Suncoast Center Family Social Wellness Coordinator Adia Seigneur says ZSPoP’s GSA was conceptualized through this group. It was formed as a response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” law, which threatened GSA organizations in schools.

The workgroup decided “we should create a space outside of schools that LGBTQ+ youth were able to access,” Seigneur explains. “We made it community based so that an affirming space would still exist.”

The GSA has met monthly at Pinellas Park’s Barbara S. Ponce Public Library since, where its one-year celebration was held. Meetings average up to 10 attendees who are usually 13-18 years old.

Participants typically set the structure and speakers have included inclusive faith leaders, local authors, representatives from Metro Healthy Communities and more. Seigneur co-hosts the GSA with their colleague William Smith.

The LGBTQ+ workgroup also conceptualized “Loud & Loved,” ZSPoP’s new LGBTQ+ social for healing and action. It will be held Jan. 24 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Allendale United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg.

Attendees will enjoy a continental breakfast and engage in conversations with community members. Jessica Kushner of NAMI Pinellas and Ant Avila of Equality Florida will lead a discussion on public policy, advocacy, safety and mental wellness.

“Our thought was to offer a space for some element of connection, socialization and then also including advocacy and expression, whether that’s self-expression or expressing our emotions,” Seigneur says. “The goal is to begin connecting with each other and then hopefully that blossoms to where people are able to take that back into the community. It’s a space for recharging and moving forward.”

Depending on its reception, the event may continue on a regular basis. Seigneur says outreach like this is a critical component of ZSPoP’s efforts.

“We do a lot of suicide prevention work through events — and a lot of times we’ll focus on at-risk groups,” they explain. “We really just try to get out in the community … a lot of the work stems around increasing social connection, decreasing risk factors for suicide and decreasing the stigma. Loneliness and isolation are huge risk factors for suicide.”

Seigneur notes that events like these are particularly important for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Everyone is at risk for suicide — but we’ve seen in recent years, according to the Florida Department of Health — an uptick in LGBTQ+, especially youth-related deaths by suicide,” they share. “That’s why it’s one of our groups that we reach out to and try to support. It can happen to everyone but offering that support will hopefully aid in the crisis we’re having.”

ZSPoP’s events and groups are open to all members of the LGBTQ+ community, including allies. Event details and opportunities to support their work are available on the organization’s website.

“Loved & Loud” will be held Jan. 24 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Allendale UMC. For more information about ZSPoP, visit ZeroSuicidePinellas.org.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube