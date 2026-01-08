Renee Nicole Good, killed by ICE in Minnesota, remembered as wife, mother and ‘member of our community’

Renee Nicole Good. (Photo via Instagram)

Minneapolis, Minn. | Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman who was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jan. 7, is being remembered nationwide.

Good described herself as a “poet and writer and wife and mom” via social media with an Instagram bio that displayed a Pride flag emoji, multiple outlets have reported.

She was shot in a residential neighborhood near Minneapolis in what the Trump administration claims was “an act of self-defense.” Widely circulated video of her murder captured by bystanders, however, appears to dispute this.

The content shows “an officer approaching an SUV stopped in the middle of the road, demanding the driver open the door and grabbing the handle,” the AP reported. “The Honda Pilot begins to pull forward and a different ICE officer standing in front of the vehicle pulls his weapon and immediately fires at least two shots into the vehicle at close range, jumping back as the vehicle moves toward him.”

The SUV subsequently moved forward before crashing to a stop. Good reportedly died of gunshot wounds to her head.

One video, which features audio from a sobbing woman who says she is Good’s wife, says the couple recently arrived in the city and have a 6-year-old child. The AP reported that Good’s ex-husband confirmed this as well.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has described the ICE agent “as an experienced officer” who “had been injured in June after being dragged by the vehicle of an anti-ICE protester,” the AP reported. She noted the officer “followed his training, did exactly what he’s been taught to do in that situation and took actions to defend himself and defend his law enforcement officers.”

Protests have mounted since Good’s murder, which has drawn condemnation from national LGBTQ+ rights groups and more.

“Renee Nicole Good was a wife. A mother. A member of our community,” Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson shared. “And she should still be here.”

“Reports that she may have been part of the LGBTQ+ community underscore how often the most vulnerable pay the highest price,” she added to The Advocate. “Her family and the people of Minneapolis deserve a full investigation, real accountability and decisive action. And we must remove ICE and their terror from all our communities before even more preventable violence occurs.”

Read more from the Associated Press here.

