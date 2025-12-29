Your Top 5 Tampa Bay news stories of 2025

Toward the end of each year, Watermark Out News compiles the Top 5 most read online headlines as a part of our year-end coverage.

Read our full Year in Review coverage here and view Tampa Bay’s top stories below.

1. Beloved Tampa Bay drag entertainer Jasmine Jimenez dies at 46

Celebrated entertainer Jasmine Jimenez died early Aug. 8 surrounded by loved ones at 46 years old. Friends, family and fans reflected on the loss of the Puerto Rico native, remembering her compassion, kindness and performances in and outside of Florida. Jimenez was a fan favorite at establishments throughout Central Florida and Tampa Bay. Read more:

2. Kurt’s Place permanently closes in Tampa

Kurt’s Place, which began operating at the former City Side Lounge less than four months prior under Kurt King, permanently closed Nov. 23. The entrepreneur previously ran multiple Hamburger Mary’s franchises, among other LGBTQ+ endeavors. On Nov. 19, the Kurt’s Place Facebook page posted a notice attributed to the Buchman-Italiano Partnership, the building’s landlords, demanding payment or repossession of the premises. King denied the validity of the notice and the partnership declined comment. Read more: Kurt’s Place permanently closes in Tampa

3. Sarasota to remove LGBTQ+ PrideWalk after FDOT threat

The City of Sarasota confirmed Aug. 1 that it would remove multiple art installations, including its LGBTQ+-focused PrideWalk, after the Florida Department of Transportation threatened to withhold funding from cities over inconsistent “pavement surface markings.” The installation covered the five-corner intersection of Cocoanut Ave. and 2nd St. and was the first major installation of its type in Sarasota, an initiative led by Project Pride in 2021. The group and other LGBTQ+ advocates denounced the city’s decision. Read more: Sarasota to remove LGBTQ+ PrideWalk after FDOT threat

4. Kurt’s Place to open at former City Side Lounge

Kurt King announced Feb. 27 that his latest LGBTQ+ venue would open at the former City Side Lounge, which served Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community for over 30 years. Its grand opening was set for March but delayed until Aug. 7. His efforts were initially supported by Hunter Vance and Michael Wilson, fellow industry veterans who King said co-owned the establishment, but they left prior to its closure in November. King said he wanted to create a new safe space in South Tampa. Read more: Kurt’s Place to open at former City Side Lounge

5. Polk County Sheriff’s Office honors LGBTQ+ hero

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued a Sheriff’s Commendation to AJ Slater in February, honoring the LGBTQ+ hero for saving a child’s life in November 2024. Sheriff Grady Judd issued the commendation, thanking Slater for his courage and “a job well done.” Slater suffered significant burns across his hands, forearms, back and face while attempting to rescue 3-year-old Walker and 5-year-old JoLynn Wills from a vehicle, the latter of whom did not survive. He also assisted their father Kody Wills, who was subsequently charged with DUI manslaughter and more Dec. 31, 2024. Read more: Polk County Sheriff’s Office honors LGBTQ+ hero

