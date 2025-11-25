Kurt’s Place permanently closes in Tampa

Kurt’s Place on Nov. 24. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

TAMPA | Kurt’s Place, which began operating at the former City Side Lounge less than four months ago, permanently closed Nov. 23.

Owner Kurt King originally announced the venture in February after the closure of its predecessor, which served Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community for over three decades. Its grand opening was set for March but delayed until Aug. 7.

Among other LGBTQ+ venues, King previously owned and operated four local Hamburger Mary’s restaurants. He told Watermark Out News earlier this year that he wanted to provide another safe space for the community.

His efforts were initially supported by Hunter Vance and Michael Wilson, fellow industry veterans who King said co-owned the establishment in September. They left prior to its closure and in recent weeks, Vance and the Kurt’s Place business page have publicly disparaged one another via social media.

On Nov. 19, the Kurt’s Place’s Facebook page also posted a notice attributed to the Buchman-Italiano Partnership, the building’s landlords, dated Nov. 18. It demanded payment or repossession of the premises by Nov. 21.

“You are hereby notified that you are indebted to me in the sum of $33,662.87, for the rent and past due fees for the use of the premises at 3703 Henderson Boulvevard,” it read. The photo of the notice was subsequently deleted.

Watermark Out News spoke with King Nov. 18, who confirmed sole ownership of Kurt’s Place. He denied that the business was being evicted and initially advised the venue would close Nov. 30.

“Sometimes I feel like we’re our own worst enemies … being part of the LGBTQ community,” he said. “We never fight and help each other when we need to and that’s the only thing I ever wanted, to give us our rights we deserved.”

Leading up to its closure, Kurt’s Place listed patio furniture and alcohol for sale through Nov. 25. King told Watermark Out News Nov. 24 that he was selling what he owned, denying the validity of the notice received and advising he had paid rent.

Watermark Out News reached out to a representative of the Buchman-Italiano Partnership who declined comment.

