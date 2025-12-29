Your Top 5 Florida news stories of 2025

Toward the end of each year, Watermark Out News compiles the Top 5 most read online headlines as a part of our year-end coverage.

Read our full Year in Review coverage here and view your top statewide stories below.

1. Court rules in favor of school officials in Florida gender identity case

A court upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit over a student’s expression of gender identity.

2. 20-year-old Jayden D’Onofrio comes up short for Florida Democratic Party Vice Chair but staying focused on political future

3. FDOT threatens city funding over street murals like rainbow crosswalks

4. Florida LGBTQ+ Democrats call on party to drop Hard Rock for Leadership Blue

5. Judge allows trans rights restrictions in Florida prisons to take effect

