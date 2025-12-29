Your Top 5 Central Florida news stories of 2025

Toward the end of each year, Watermark Out News compiles the Top 5 most read online headlines as a part of our year-end coverage.

Read our full Year in Review coverage here and view Central Florida’s top stories below.

1. Southern Nights owner indicted on charges of child pornography

Richard Kowalczyk, former owner of Southern Nights in Orlando and Tampa, and his romantic partner, Eric Patrick, were indicted on multiple counts involving child pornography. The indictment, handed down by a federal grand jury Dec. 18 and filed Jan. 2, charged Kowalczyk with conspiracy to entice a minor, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, two counts of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Read more:

2. Addison Taylor, beloved Orlando entertainer and advocate, dies at 41

Celebrated entertainer and LGBTQ+ advocate Addison Taylor died Dec. 14 at 41. Taylor was an accomplished drag queen who performed for over 25 years. He also co-owned ANR Productions, which produces the celebrated National Miss Comedy Queen pageant. Among others, he won that title in 2006. The Orlando native, who used he/she/all pronouns, billed themselves as “an accidental advocate — equal parts sass and service, stage-ready and street-smart.” Addison Taylor, beloved Orlando entertainer and advocate, dies at 41

3. Gay man among 16 people arrested in child predator sting

A member of Orlando’s LGBTQ+ community was one of 16 individuals arrested as part of an undercover sting operation conducted during Bike Week in Daytona Beach. Joseph De Lustro, 43, was arrested by the Port Orange Police Department on March 9 and charged with obscene communication with a minor/traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child and obscene communication/use of a computer to solicit/lure a child. Read more: Orlando gay man among 16 people arrested in child predator sting

4. Central Florida drag legend Divine Grace passes away at 50

Chadrick Pace, better known to the community as the sharp-witted drag legend Divine Grace, passed away in late April. Pace had worked on several shows with Fruit Wine Productions, most famously “The Golden Gals Live” with fellow drag icons Ginger Minj, Gidget Galore and MrMs Adrien, as well as the late Doug Ba’aser. Pace played the no-nonsense Dorothy Zbornak in the popular “Golden Girls” parody. Read more: Central Florida drag legend Divine Grace passes away at 50

5. Winter Park massage spa owner accused of sexual assault by 5 men

The owner of a Winter Park massage spa was accused of sexual assault by five men. Ronel Michael Gutierrez Galvis, owner of Romich Massage and Spa, was arrested and charged by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office May 2 with sexual battery, a third-degree felony, as well as simple battery and violating the Massage Practice Act, both first-degree misdemeanors, according to court records. Read more: Winter Park massage spa owner accused of sexual assault by 5 men

