Santa’s Bike Force announces 22nd annual holiday ‘First Bike’ drive

ORLANDO | Santa’s Bike Force, charity initiative working to deliver brand-new “first time” bikes and helmets to kids, is celebrating its 22 year with a bike drive on Dec. 11.

Since 2003, the effort has gifted more than 1,400 bikes, spreading holiday joy and the freedom of getting their first bike. Under the umbrella of KindRED Pride Foundation, Santa’s Bike Force invites individuals, families, companies, clubs and faith communities to join in.

This year’s bike-drop event will be held at Joy Metropolitan Community Church. For those looking to donate, you can purchase a brand-new bike and helmet online or in store, then deliver it to a child in need, or have Santa’s Bike Force do it on your behalf.

Any and all contributions are appreciated, and 100% are tax-deductible since KindRED Pride Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3).

Santa’s Bike Force is looking for volunteers to bring holiday spirit and help present bikes to the kids on Dec. 11. Santa and kids arrive at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit SantasBikeForce.com.

