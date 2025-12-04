Zubrick Magic Theatre’s ‘Holiday Spectacular’ makes St. Petersburg magic

Zubrick Magic Theatre’s Holiday Spectacular. (Photo courtesy Zubrick Magic Theatre)

Everyone knows the holidays are magical, but that’s particularly true at the Zubrick Magic Theatre. Celebrated illusionists and husbands Chris and Ryan Zubrick make sure of it.

Through Jan. 4, 2026, the dynamic duo has transformed their St. Petersburg theatre into a winter wonderland for their annual “Holiday Spectacular.” It’s a signature part of their year-round programming, a 70-minute holiday performance ideal for both new and repeat visitors.

It’s billed as “a heartwarming, high-energy celebration filled with festive illusions, dazzling surprises and holiday cheer for all ages” with indoor snow, “a jolly surprise guest” and “jaw-dropping illusions, audience participation and cutting-edge video projection.”

They call it “a performance that perfectly captures the spirit of the season — with a touch of magic.” The trick, of course, is to “secure your tickets now before they… disappear!”

Watermark Out News checked in with the Zubricks for the holiday season, who shared some tips for making sure your holiday’s full of magic. See what they had to say below:

Experience the “Holiday Spectacular” at the Zubrick Magic Theatre

It’s at the top of our list every year! The show is a tradition for us — and we might be a little biased — but there’s something truly special about watching families laugh, gasp and experience the wonder of the holidays together.



Capture a new holiday photo together

Every year, we hire a photographer to snap a festive, holiday-inspired photo for our Christmas cards. It’s one of our favorite traditions — and honestly, nothing beats receiving real mail from the post office!



Cozy movie nights are a must

When the lights are low and the cocoa is hot, we love curling up to watch our favorite holiday movies. “Elf” and “Home Alone” are always on repeat in our house — because some classics never lose their magic.



Deck the halls (and the theatre!)

We love starting our decorating right after Halloween, filling our home — and especially the theatre — with trees, garland and festive trimmings. It sets the mood for the season and makes everything feel a little more magical.



Enjoy local holiday festivities and performances

From shows like “A Drag Queen Christmas” to driving through local light displays, we love experiencing the magic of the season beyond our own home. For a Central Florida getaway, we recommend Disney’s Jollywood Nights at Hollywood Studios with an overnight stay at one of the festively decorated Disney hotels!

Learn about the Zubrick Magic Theatre’s “Holiday Spectacular” at ZubrickMagic.com.

A version of this feature was originally published in Watermark Out News’ 2025 Holiday Guide. View the digital edition here.

