GLSEN Central Florida announces closure

(Photo via GLSEN Central Florida’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | The Central Florida chapter of GLSEN, a national organization that fights for every student’s right to a safe, supportive education, announced it is shutting down Nov. 25.

The chapter posted on Facebook stating it is with a heavy heart that its leadership shares the news.

“It’s been our absolute pleasure and honor to support and fight for queer and trans youth in Florida over the past two years,” GLSEN Central Florida wrote. “Although our board may not continue that journey under the GLSEN umbrella, we will continue that work in our personal capacities both in Central Florida and from afar, as some of us relocate.”

It continued with mentioning how the fight continues, just in different guises and its appreciation for the support.

GLSEN Central Florida was a grassroots initiative, working locally in the community to ensure safe schools for all students, regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity. GLSEN was founded by a group of teachers in 1990 and believes in centering and uplifting student-led movements.

GLSEN’s mission is to ensure that every member of every school community is valued and respected regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube