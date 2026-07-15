Darline Graham, Lindsey’s sister, sworn in as his US Senate replacement

(Photo via Judi Gatson’s Facebook)

WASHINGTON | Sen. Darline Graham joined the U.S. Senate July 14, temporarily filling the seat of her late brother, Lindsey Graham.

Darline Graham was sworn in just a day after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed her, as a Republican, to serve out the remainder of her brother’s term. President Donald Trump recommended her to fill Lindsey Graham’s seat hours before the governor’s appointment.

Lindsey Graham died unexpectedly this weekend from an aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary findings from the medical examiner of the District of Columbia released by the senator’s office.

Lindsey Graham served in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades and had just returned from Ukraine before his death.

Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, the president pro tempore of the Senate, swore in Darline Graham. Grassley joined Darline Graham and her family in the Old Senate Chamber for a reenactment of the swearing-in shortly after.

Darline Graham leads the South Carolina Commission for the Blind. She is the first woman to represent the Palmetto State in the U.S. Senate.

She will serve alongside South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott until January when Lindsey Graham’s term ends.

Lindsey Graham in June secured the GOP primary in his bid for a fifth Senate term.

A special GOP primary will take place Aug. 11 to determine whose name will appear on the November ballot, with a runoff slated for Aug. 25, if needed.

The winner of that primary will be up against Democratic candidate Dr. Annie Andrews.

This story is courtesy of Florida Phoenix.

Florida Phoenix is a nonprofit news site, free of advertising and free to readers, covering state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

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