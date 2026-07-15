‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Bosco heads to Orlando for 1st solo show

(Photo courtesy Witch House Public Relations)

ORLANDO | Self-proclaimed as “god’s favorite transexual,” two-time “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Blair Constantino, better known as Bosco, is performing her new stand-up comedy drag extravaganza at The Plaza Live on July 19.

Bosco’s first solo show, “The Marvelous Miss Gender,” will feature her alter-ego and supervillain persona, Miss Gender, who she says will “spread her gender agena by making the entire world trans.”

Inspired by cinematic classics such as “Batman: The Animated Series,” “Kill Bill,” “Elvira” and “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” the two-act musical lip-sync comedy combines elements of comic book noir, burlesque, dance, high-fashion and satirical storytelling.

“I feel like we all wake up each day and we see about 20 different news articles about trans people losing their rights,” Bosco said. “So rather than make something morose about that, I thought it’d be more fun and interesting and uplifting for me to poke holes in it, to make fun of it, to lean into it, and just kind of accept the title of villain, which is often such a queer-coded thing.”

Bosco originally competed on Season 14 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2022 before returning to compete on Season 10 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” in 2025. She captured attention through her campy, horror-inspired runway looks and devilishly witty character.

The Plaza Live will open its doors for “The Marvelous Miss Gender” at 7 p.m., before the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $55.77 to $142.32. For more information, visit PlazaLiveOrlando.org.

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