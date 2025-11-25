PHOTOS: Harry P. Leu Gardens brings holiday magic with Dazzling Nights

(Photo by Dylan Todd)

ORLANDO | For the sixth year, Harry P. Leu Gardens brings Dazzling Nights with more lights, longer paths and more live entertainment all night long.

This year highlights a 50-foot star in the Rose Garden, giant crystal chandeliers hanging from the treetops, an 80-foot long stained glass work of “The Cathedral” and more.

Presented by AdventHealth and organized by Creative City Project and Memoir Agency, this annual holiday event transforms the 50-acre gardens into a winter wonderland. Guests can shop, sip and eat in the brand new Holiday Village or enjoy a snowball fight with some elves in the interactive Christmas zone.

“We’re delighted to welcome the return of holiday magic to the Gardens this winter with Dazzling Nights,” Jennifer D’hollander, Executive Director of Harry P. Leu Gardens said in a press release. “This enchanting experience offers residents, visitors and families a chance to celebrate the season together. From strolling through the glowing gardens to enjoying festive activities, there’s something for everyone to create lasting holiday memories.”

Dazzling Nights 2025 promises to be a memorable experience for families and visitors, bringing together art, light and nature in a celebration of the holiday season.

Dazzling Nights will be available to the public on select dates from Nov. 28-Jan. 4 at Harry P. Leu Gardens 1920 N Forest Ave Orlando. Entry times begin at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $31.50-$39.50 for adults and $29.50-$37.50 for children. For more information, visit DazzlingOrlando.com.

Watermark Out News attended this year’s media preview of Dazzling Nights at Harry P. Leu Gardens. View our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.

