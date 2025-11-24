PHOTOS: Equality Florida Tampa Gala raises $719K, honors local LGBTQ+ advocates

Stratton Pollitzer, David K. Johnson and Nadine Smith at the Equality Florida Tampa Gala. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

TAMPA | Equality Florida held its annual Tampa Gala Nov. 21 at the Shanna & Bryan Glazer JCC, raising a total of $719,000 in the nonprofit’s fight for LGBTQ+ Floridians.

The organization’s regional fundraisers detail Equality Florida’s work as the state’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights group. The sold-out event was emceed by state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith and honored local advocates, including outgoing Executive Director Nadine Smith.

Equality Florida announced Nov. 17 that Smith would be departing the organization after 28 years in January to lead Color for Change, a nationwide racial justice organization. Stratton Pollitzer, the nonprofit’s co-founder, has been named incoming CEO and executive director.

Attendees enjoyed a seated dinner service and charity auction as speakers reflected on the impact of Smith and the organization at large. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was among the first to speak, praising both and reflecting on the city’s commitment to all.

A video commemorating Smith’s 28 years followed before she took the stage. She reflected on Equality Florida’s founding and future.

“It’s hard to leave because so many of the things we’ve planted over these decades are finally coming to bloom … but you also know when it’s time to go,” Smith said. “I am leaving an LGBTQ organization with a fierce commitment to racial justice to join a racial justice organization with a fierce commitment to LGBTQ equality — and as somebody who has preached that you do not abandon the front line in a battle, I’m staying right here. I’m staying in Florida.”

Smith added that she trusts Pollitzer with her life and with Equality Florida.

“I cannot wait to see how he unfurls his wings and takes this organization to the next level,” she shared. “There is nothing that we have achieved that his fingerprints aren’t already on. I am proud to call him my friend, and I’m even prouder to call him the next executive director of Equality Florida.”

Pollitzer took the stage not long after. He praised Smith and thanked attendees for their ongoing support.

“Tampa was the city that … quite literally put the heartbeat in this organization back in 1997,” he said, “and you have stood with us and helped us build Equality Florida into the largest state LGBTQ group in the United States today.

“Nadine and I may be the co-founders of Equality Florida, but the reality is that this room is filled with co-founders who were there with us in the beginning,” Pollitzer continued. “Thank you to everyone who is here for the very first time, and thank you to those folks who have been here for all 28 years. We need every one of you right now.”

Guillermo Smith subsequently led the evening’s auction, which raised $131,000 in the room. Equality Florida then honored David K. Johnson with the 2025 Voice for Equality Award.

The USF professor launched the Tampa Bay LGBT History project this year and is an accomplished historian. His work includes “The Lavender Scare” and “Buying Gay.”

“They can erase our rainbow crosswalks, but they will not release our history,” Johnson told the crowd. “A history of joy and a history of resistance.”

The gala also recognized LGBTQ+ trailblazer Bill Kanouff, who received Equality Florida’s Lifetime Achievement Award during a pre-gala VIP reception Oct. 24. The LGBTQ+ advocate has led multiple businesses and organizations over the years.

“I’ve never done anything for award or for acknowledgement,” Kanouff accepted the honor last month. “I’ve always done what I thought was good and right for our community.”

This year’s Tampa Gala concluded with dessert and dancing. Equality Florida’s work will continue through the end of the year and into next with Pride at the Capitol 2026, when LGBTQ+ advocates travel to Tallahassee for meetings with lawmakers and more Jan. 20-28.

Watermark Out News attended this year’s pre-gala VIP reception and Tampa Gala. View our photos below.

Pre-gala photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

Gala photos by Ryan Williams-Jent, Kay Yingling.