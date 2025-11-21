The Pottery Boys sculpt love, art and visibility for Tampa Tour De Clay

The Good Page features positive LGBTQ+ news in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, uplifting and inspiring stories highlighting locals in our community. In this issue, we introduce the Pottery Boys, a couple united in love and art.

Glenn Woods and Keith Herbrand have been together for 40 years and have worked as business partners for 24 of those. Their pairing created the Pottery Boys, which specializes in handmade, one-of-a-kind functional and decorative pottery.

Glenn was the artsy one and dreamed of being an artist most of his life, graduating with a BS in art. “I landed a job as a graphic artist in a newspaper and 12 years later was the art director who later moved into television advertising,” he says. He subsequently shifted his focus to becoming a full-time clay artist.

Keith studied business and was a retail manager before devoting his career solely to their art. He says his background “helped pave the way for me to manage the business aspects of being full-time potters.”

In 2001, the two relocated from Chicago to Palm Harbor, Florida. They purchased a home and existing pottery studio to launch Pottery Boys Clay Studios.

“As a gay couple, we are so grateful to be part of the community in all the ways we are able,” they explain. “Especially with the political climate of today, we feel it is important to be out there loud and proud to contradict all the mixed messages that are demonizing the queer community — especially our trans friends and family.”

Their clay work is handmade out of a fine porcelain and finished with a crystalline glaze. They make mugs, bowls, plates, platters, lidded jars and vases.

“The crystals that form in the glaze as it is cooling catch the light and come to life — much like those of in the queer community,” the couple says. “We are beautiful as we are but when we are out and live in the light, our authentic beauty is revealed.”

This December, the Pottery Boys studio will feature in Tampa Tour De Clay, a two-day event featuring three studios and 21 potters Dec. 13-14. It welcomes the community to visit different studios as part of an inclusive art experience.

“Our studio is one of the three studios on the tour this year,” Glenn says. “We love opening our home to the community, bringing guest artists from far and wide. It is an awesome two-day event.”

In addition to the Pottery Boys’ studio, Tour De Clay will include Hidden Lake in Odessa and Wellman and Welsch in Lutz. Glenn and Keith are helping to showcase a variety within the potters featured, elevating different styles and techniques.

Each stop will welcome visitors and show unique selections of functional, decorative and sculptural work through the varied studios. Inclusively.

Keith says this is an event for everyone, one where the LGBTQ+ community will be more than welcome. “Art provides a natural bridge to connect communities,” he says. “We believe that everyone can appreciate art.”

Providing safe spaces for the queer community is important to the Pottery Boys. Living openly and participating in events like these can help make a difference in today’s political climate, the couple believes.

“We need to be visible in our community at every level,” Glenn says. “It is time to get involved, lift up our voices in a respectful and challenging way — it is not time to run. If we run, they win.”

After 40 years, the Pottery Boys feel lucky to live, love, work and play together while being a part of Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community. Both men will continue to share their love of working with people they meet at art fairs, charity events and other local events for the LGBTQ+ community now and for years to come.

For more information about this year’s Tampa Tour De Clay, visit TampaTourDeClay.com. Learn more about the Pottery Boys at PotteryBoys.com.

Interested in being featured in The Good Page? Email Editor-in-Chief Ryan Williams-Jent at Ryan@WatermarkOutNews.com in Tampa Bay or Central Florida Bureau Chief Bellanee Plaza at Bellanee@WatermarkOutNews.com in Central Florida.