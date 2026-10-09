The Center Orlando to host fall food drive

The LGBT+ Center Orlando. (Photo by Aidan Carmody)

ORLANDO | The LGBT+ Center Orlando is hosting a fall food drive on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at its Hillcrest location.

All donations will benefit The Pride Pantry. What was originally born as a service in response to the need for safe spaces to feed vulnerable LGBT+ people during the COVID-19 pandemic is now a place that serves over 300 people each month.

The most needed holiday items are:

Boxed stuffing mix

Boxed cornbread mix

Gravy

Instant mashed potatoes

Canned corn

Canned green beans

Canned pumpkin

Canned beans

Canned cranberry sauce

Most Needed General Items:

Canned veggies

Pasta

Pasta sauce

Canned proteins

Peanut Bucer

Rice

Canned pears

Breakfast dered

Jello

Granola bars

Grab and go snacks

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