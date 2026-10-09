The Center Orlando to host fall food drive

The LGBT+ Center Orlando. (Photo by Aidan Carmody)
ORLANDO | The LGBT+ Center Orlando is hosting a fall food drive on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at its Hillcrest location.
All donations will benefit The Pride Pantry. What was originally born as a service in response to the need for safe spaces to feed vulnerable LGBT+ people during the COVID-19 pandemic is now a place that serves over 300 people each month.
The most needed holiday items are:
- Boxed stuffing mix
- Boxed cornbread mix
- Gravy
- Instant mashed potatoes
- Canned corn
- Canned green beans
- Canned pumpkin
- Canned beans
- Canned cranberry sauce
Most Needed General Items:
- Canned veggies
- Pasta
- Pasta sauce
- Canned proteins
- Peanut Bucer
- Rice
- Canned pears
- Breakfast dered
- Jello
- Granola bars
- Grab and go snacks
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