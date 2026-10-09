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The Center Orlando to host fall food drive

By Bellanee Plaza
The LGBT+ Center Orlando. (Photo by Aidan Carmody)

ORLANDO | The LGBT+ Center Orlando is hosting a fall food drive on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at its Hillcrest location.

All donations will benefit The Pride Pantry. What was originally born as a service in response to the need for safe spaces to feed vulnerable LGBT+ people during the COVID-19 pandemic is now a place that serves over 300 people each month.

The most needed holiday items are:

  • Boxed stuffing mix
  • Boxed cornbread mix
  • Gravy
  • Instant mashed potatoes
  • Canned corn
  • Canned green beans
  • Canned pumpkin
  • Canned beans
  • Canned cranberry sauce

Most Needed General Items:

  • Canned veggies
  • Pasta
  • Pasta sauce
  • Canned proteins
  • Peanut Bucer
  • Rice
  • Canned pears
  • Breakfast dered
  • Jello
  • Granola bars
  • Grab and go snacks

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