Watermark Out News Giveaway: Gottmik vs. Violet Chachki in Orlando or Tampa

Drag superstars Gottmik and Violet Chachki are bringing their first-ever headlining theater tour “Knockout” to Orlando and Tampa, and Watermark Out News has your chance to be at one of the shows!

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum are known for pushing fashion, drag and pop culture and will take the stage with a full-throttle, high-glam showdown you won’t want to miss. They’ll perform Dec. 4 at The Vanguard in Orlando at 8 p.m. and The Ritz Ybor in Tampa Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

To enter our giveaway for two tickets, all you need to do is fill out the entry below. We will draw a winner Dec. 1 at noon for each show. Read more and purchase tickets at the links above.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and ensure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One entry per show per email. Multiple entries to the same show will be deleted. Please be sure it’s an email you check frequently as that is the only way we have to contact you.

