Orlando, Tampa Bay advocates mark Transgender Day of Remembrance 2025

St. Petersburg’s 2024 TDoR event. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

LGBTQ+ advocates across Central Florida and Tampa Bay will mark Transgender Day of Remembrance Nov. 20 with vigils and other commemorations.

TDoR honors the lives lost in acts of anti-transgender violence each year. According to Equality Florida, at least 46 lives were lost within the last year — including trans TikTok star Girlalala, who was murdered last week in Florida.

Other lives being remembered this year are:

Parker Savarese

Elisa Rae Shupe

Aubrey Dameron

Tahiry Broom

Sam Nordquist

Ervianna Johnson

Amyri Dior

Linda Becerra Moran

Jordan “JJ” Maye

Charlene Cook

Katelyn Rinnetta Benoit

Kaitoria Le’Cynthia Bankz (“Kai”)

Norah Horwitz

Kelsey Elem

Shy’Parius Dupree

Karmin Wells

Charlotte Fosgate

Jonathan Joss

Tessa June

Jax Gratton

Hope Lyca Youngblood

Laura Schueler

Emma Slabach

JJ Godbey

Christina Hayes

Lily-Dawn Harkins

Gabrielle Nguyen (“Cam”)

Kia-Leigh Tabitha Roberts

Kamora Woods

Nathaniel Pabón Cruz (“Nata”)

Arty Cassidy Beowulf Gibson

Dream Johnson

Rosa Machuca

Blair A. Sawyer

Aurora Pellegrina (“Alexa,” “Luna”)

Onyx Cornish

Kasí Rhea (“Kaeyy Holmes”)

Robyn James Post

Lynn Spencer

Blake Sturm

Lillia Holland

Blaze Aleczander Balle-Mason

Scarlett

Tiara Love Tori Jackson

Lia Smith

Marisol Payero

The Human Rights Campaign adds that since 2013, they’ve recorded at least 399 cases of fatal violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people.

“Our entire trans community bears the scars of these horrible losses, and it is time for our leaders to ensure trans people, and all people, are protected by the same policies and procedures,” HRC Director of Strategic Outreach & Training Tori Cooper shared.

Advocates will reflect on these losses and look to make change Nov. 20. This TDoR and always, Watermark Out News mourns those we have lost. We have gathered information about local vigils below.