Orlando, Tampa Bay advocates mark Transgender Day of Remembrance 2025

St. Petersburg’s 2024 TDoR event. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)
LGBTQ+ advocates across Central Florida and Tampa Bay will mark Transgender Day of Remembrance Nov. 20 with vigils and other commemorations.
TDoR honors the lives lost in acts of anti-transgender violence each year. According to Equality Florida, at least 46 lives were lost within the last year — including trans TikTok star Girlalala, who was murdered last week in Florida.
Other lives being remembered this year are:
- Parker Savarese
- Elisa Rae Shupe
- Aubrey Dameron
- Tahiry Broom
- Sam Nordquist
- Ervianna Johnson
- Amyri Dior
- Linda Becerra Moran
- Jordan “JJ” Maye
- Charlene Cook
- Katelyn Rinnetta Benoit
- Kaitoria Le’Cynthia Bankz (“Kai”)
- Norah Horwitz
- Kelsey Elem
- Shy’Parius Dupree
- Karmin Wells
- Charlotte Fosgate
- Jonathan Joss
- Tessa June
- Jax Gratton
- Hope Lyca Youngblood
- Laura Schueler
- Emma Slabach
- JJ Godbey
- Christina Hayes
- Lily-Dawn Harkins
- Gabrielle Nguyen (“Cam”)
- Kia-Leigh Tabitha Roberts
- Kamora Woods
- Nathaniel Pabón Cruz (“Nata”)
- Arty Cassidy Beowulf Gibson
- Dream Johnson
- Rosa Machuca
- Blair A. Sawyer
- Aurora Pellegrina (“Alexa,” “Luna”)
- Onyx Cornish
- Kasí Rhea (“Kaeyy Holmes”)
- Robyn James Post
- Lynn Spencer
- Blake Sturm
- Lillia Holland
- Blaze Aleczander Balle-Mason
- Scarlett
- Tiara Love Tori Jackson
- Lia Smith
- Marisol Payero
The Human Rights Campaign adds that since 2013, they’ve recorded at least 399 cases of fatal violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people.
“Our entire trans community bears the scars of these horrible losses, and it is time for our leaders to ensure trans people, and all people, are protected by the same policies and procedures,” HRC Director of Strategic Outreach & Training Tori Cooper shared.
Advocates will reflect on these losses and look to make change Nov. 20. This TDoR and always, Watermark Out News mourns those we have lost. We have gathered information about local vigils below.
CENTRAL FLORIDA
In Their Honor: A Vigil for Trans Lives
6-8 p.m. | Hope CommUnity Center will welcome organizations and community members to come together in love and remembrance. Contact the organization for additional information. Register for details here.
Transgender Day of Remembrance
7 p.m. | DeLand Pride, Deltona Pride and more will gather to honor lives lost. Learn more here.
VIRTUAL
NGLCC Virtual Transgender Day of Remembrance
3-4 p.m. | NGLCC’s Transgender, Gender-Expansive (TGX) and Allies Initiative and the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber aims to leave attendees with tangible ways to uplift, support, and protect trans lives, both within business and beyond. RSVP here.
Trans Day of Remembrance: Give Them Their Flowers
6-7 p.m. | Advocates for Trans Equality will honor trans legacy, celebrate trans joy and more with support from Transgender Law Center, Keshet, the Human Rights Campaign, GLAAD and the Equality Federation. ASL interpretation and closed captioning provided, RSVP here.
TAMPA BAY
St. Petersburg Transgender Day of Remembrance
6:30 p.m. | St. Petersburg’s TDoR commemoration will once again begin with a candlelight processional going from the Sunshine Senior Center to St. Petersburg City Hall. Read more here.
Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil in Tampa
6:30 p.m. | Advocates will gather at Rivercrest Park to mark TDoR. Attendees are encouraged to bring candles, flameless if possible. Learn more here.
6:30 p.m. | Pasco Pride and New Port Richey’s Community Congregational Church will hold space for lives lost. RSVP for a location.
SARASOTA
Transgender Day of Remembrance Ceremony
4-6 p.m. | Church of the Trinity MCC leads this TDoR commemoration. Sign up for additional details via Equality Florida here.
To have your commemoration added to this list, e-mail Watermark Out News Editor-in-Chief Ryan Williams-Jent at Ryan@WatermarkOutNews.com.
