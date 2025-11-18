Trans TikTok star Girlalala murdered in Florida

(Photo via Girlalala’s Instagram)
Pompano Beach, Fla. | Girlalala, a hairstylist and social media influencer, died Nov. 14 at the age of 21.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office in Lauderdale Lakes responded to a medical call around 7 p.m. and discovered “an individual in the front passenger seat of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds,” according to their statement.
Girlalala was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors later confirmed the influencer’s death. The suspect and victim’s longtime partner Shanoyd Whyte Jr. was arrested on Nov. 14 and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and is being held without bond.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives report that Whyte Jr. and Girlalala were involved in a verbal dispute which escalated to a physical altercation within Whyte Jr.’s vehicle.
“As a family we appreciate every prayer, kind thought, and gesture during our time of bereavement,” a GoFundMe for her funeral states. It has raised over $28,000, with $13,500 donated by friend and rapper JT.
“Rest beautiful girlala! We love you & Heaven will never be boring now that you are there, your boldness, energy, humor & beauty will be missed! You never missed a chance to show me love & for that I’m forever grateful,” JT shared on Instagram. “I’m sorry this happened to you!”
JT included the hashtags “#protecttranswomen” and “#proteckblackwomen” in her post, encouraging fans to “protect feminism as a whole!”
Donate to the influencer’s GoFundMe here, which Watermark Out News notes utilizes another name for the influencer.
Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:
BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube