Metro Healthy Communities becomes Federally Qualified Health Center in Florida

(Photo via Metro Healthy Communities’ Facebook)

TAMPA BAY | Metro Healthy Communities, formerly Metro Inclusive Health, announced Sept. 13 that it is officially a Federally Qualified Health Center in Florida.

According to a press release, Metro is one of only four new organizations in the state to receive the FQHC designation.

“Full FQHC status is one of the most significant milestones in Metro’s 30-plus year history,” said Metro CEO Priya Rajkumar. “Being selected as one of only four new organizations in Florida to receive this designation is a powerful validation of our team’s work and our community’s trust in us. It strengthens nearly every part of how we operate.”

Metro has provided primary and HIV care “under the same roof” to residents of the Tampa Bay area. According to the press release, 92% of Metro patients with HIV-positive have achieved viral suppression, compared with a 70% rate statewide and 68.5% nationally.

The clinics also offer same-day STI testing results at two locations, as well as same-day access to HIV and STI prevention services, including PrEP, nPEP and DoxyPEP.

With its new federal designation, Metro plans to begin the process of opening another clinic in Port Richey, in Pasco County.

“We’re expanding into Pasco County to reach even more neighbors who need access to quality care,” states the official release.

The clinics are also home to the “Copay It Forward” program, which provides free and reduced-cost services to uninsured and underinsured patients in the region.

“Since 2018, insured patients helped us provide roughly $4 million in services for un-and-underinsured community members, just by using their normal copay,” the organization states on its website. “Copay It Forward supports healthcare services, counseling, housing, clothing, and food assistance.”

For more information about Metro’s services and locations, visit MetroTampaBay.org.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube