Rep. Grijalva reiterates LGBTQ+ support at swearing in

Rep. Adelita Grijalva was sworn in last week. (Photo courtesy of Adelita Grijalva for Congress)

Adelita Grijalva, Arizona’s new 7th District representative, was sworn into Congress last week, vowing to hold the Trump–Vance administration accountable and to protect LGBTQ rights.

Grijalva becomes the first Latina ever to represent the state of Arizona.

Her swearing in was delayed by a record 50 days because she vowed to be the deciding House vote in favor of a discharge petition to release the Epstein files, although House Speaker Mike Johnson blamed the delay on the federal government shutdown.

She began her speech by honoring her late father, Raúl Grijalva, who represented the same district until his death earlier this year.

“I rise today, the proud granddaughter of a bracero – a hard-working Mexican immigrant who came to this country with hope for a better life,” said Rep. Grijalva. “And I stand as the proud daughter of a U.S. congressman – a man who spent his entire life fighting for justice, equity, and dignity for the most vulnerable. From working as a vaquero, to serving in Congress in just a single generation – that is the promise of this country.”

During her swearing-in remarks, she referenced the slew of issues surrounding her election — most notably the release of the Epstein files, her support for immigrants, and her support of the LGBTQ community, especially trans people, as rhetoric from the Trump–Vance administration has increasingly vilified them.

“What is most concerning is not what this administration has done, but what the majority in this body has failed to do: hold Trump accountable as the co-equal branch of government that we are.”

“We need to fight for our immigrant communities and veterans. We need to stand up for our public schools, children, and educators. We need to respect tribal sovereignty and our environment. We need to stand up for LGBTQ+ rights. Because that’s what the American people expect us to do — fight for them. That is why I will sign the discharge petition right now to release the Epstein files, because justice cannot wait another day. Adelante mi gente. Muchas Gracias!”

This sentiment echoes what she told the Blade in an exclusive interview earlier this month, in which she emphasized that speaking up for the most marginalized is part of her duty as a representative.

“Trans rights are human rights. That’s it,” she said firmly. “When I say I’ll speak up for those who don’t feel they have a voice, I mean everybody — especially people who’ve been pushed to the margins.”

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube