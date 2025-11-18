Gay Men’s Chorus of Tampa Bay enters new chapter

TAMPA BAY | The Gay Men’s Chorus of Tampa Bay is seeking a permanent artistic director as its current season continues.

The nonprofit is region’s largest LGBTQ+ chorus group, welcoming all singers who can perform tenor, baritone or bass vocal parts. While it has roots back to 1987, the nonprofit was founded in 2002 and has performed across Hillsborough and Pinellas counties ever since.

GMCTB says “a new chapter is unfolding” this season, pointing toward the introduction of Interim Artistic Director Jeremiah Cummings and Collaborative Pianist Ricardo Pozenatto.

“After the heartfelt departure of former Artistic Director Kyle Goyens and Accompanist Kevin Wu, who both contributed immensely to the chorus over the past seven seasons, GMCTB is embracing change with open arms,” the organization shared in a press release. “Cummings, a talented vocalist with a Bachelor’s in Music from Florida Atlantic University, and Pozenatto, who holds a PhD in Piano Pedagogy from Florida State University, are ready to lead the chorus into a vibrant new era.”

Their 2025-26 season recently featured “The Most Magical Concert in Tampa Bay,” a Disney-centric piece, and members are gearing up for their annual holiday concert. “Holly, Jolly and Gay!” will be held Dec. 5 at Allendale UMC in St. Petersburg and Dec. 6 at Seminole Heights UMC in Tampa.

“This concert promises to celebrate the spirit of family — both by birth and by choice — while intertwining the joy of the holidays with the vibrancy of queer culture,” GMCTB advises. “It’s a celebration you won’t want to miss!”

GMCTB is also seeking a permanent artistic director to lead future seasons. The position is a part-time, independent contractor, someone who will “lead the artistic vision, musical excellence and performance programming of the chorus.”

“If you’re a passionate choral leader who believes in the power of music to unite and uplift, we want to hear from you!” they shared Nov. 15. “Help us continue making music that celebrates the inherent dignity of all people.”

“The music we make is at the heart of who we are — and we’re looking for someone who can inspire, challenge and celebrate our members while exciting audiences across Tampa Bay,” GMCTB President Josh Smith added in another release.

Applications are due by Dec. 31. Spring Auditions for those interested in joining the chorus will follow Jan. 5, 2026.

For more information about the Gay Men’s Chorus of Tampa Bay, visit GMCTB.org.

