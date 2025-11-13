PHOTOS: Out for Business Tampa Bay benefits the Joy Ride at Dimmitt Cadillac

(Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber and Watermark Out News’ Out for Business Tampa Bay returned Nov. 12 at Dimmitt Cadillac.

The bi-monthly networking social featured light bites provided by the restaurant and a raffle benefiting the Joy Ride, set for its second annual fundraiser Nov. 21-22. Representatives detailed its impact on Tampa Bay and beyond; its local beneficiary is Empath Partners in Care.

Attendees participated in raffles, receiving prizes generously donated by Glazer’s Children Museum, Gold & Diamond Source, Jack and Jill Adult Superstore, the Mahaffey and Noble Crust. Read upcoming issues of Watermark Out News, visit our website and follow us on social media @WatermarkOutNews for information about upcoming events.

For more information about the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber, visit TampaBayLGBTChamber.org, and learn more about the Joy Ride at TheJoyRideFL.org. View photos from the evening below.

