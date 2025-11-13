Orlando students invited to design costumes for ‘POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance’ holiday show

(Photo via POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | Neil Goldberg, CEO and artistic director of Variety Arts Management, Dream Studios and founder of Cirque Productions, has partnered with the Orange County Public Schools’ Partners in Education program to host a design your own costume contest for a “POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance” holiday show.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with ‘POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance’ on this unique educational and artistic opportunity,” said Kathleen Wright, administrator for Orange County Public Schools.

The holiday show based off of the popular children’s book is running at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando on select dates from Nov. 14 until Jan. 4.

The contest is open to all public middle and high school students in Orange County. The winner of the contest and their family will get an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the production and join a meet and greet with the cast and creative team. They also will be able to watch their costume come to life on stage and be a part of the live show.

“This contest not only encourages our students to express their creativity but also connects what they’re learning in the classroom to the world of professional theater,” Wright shares. “It’s inspiring for them to see that their imagination can lead to something real, something that shines on stage.”

Goldberg is a renowned producer working with entertainment productions for countless brands over his four-decade-long career like Disney, MGM, NBA and two Super Bowl performances. He is also an avid philanthropist dedicated to preserving and continuing the arts. He started the Neil Goldberg Dream Foundation as a way of giving back to the community and uplifting the next generation of artists.

“POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance” and the new live show shares the story of three friends learning music, magic and circus at university before going out into the world to share their talents and lessons. Goldberg used his background with his company Cirque Productions and love for theater as inspiration to write “POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance.” Once published, his book was well received by audiences and he decided to bring the book to life with a live theatrical production.

The live show celebrates themes of imagination and self-expression. Students are encouraged to create designs inspired by the magic and creativity of this story and their own dreams. Goldberg has also started an artistic fund to enrich art programs in all 74 public middle and high schools located in Orange County that supports both the students and teachers.

Ticket prices range from $14-28. For more information about, visit the Gaylord Palms Tickets.GaylordPalms.com.

