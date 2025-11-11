Orlando Utilities Commission support federal workers during government shutdown

(Photo via OUC – The Reliable One’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | Orlando Utilities Commission is offering support to federal workers and contractors through payment arrangements, bill payment assistance and flexible prepaid billing.

OUC understands that many families are experiencing disruptions in income and increased financial stress due to ongoing federal government shutdown, according to the press release.

With payment arrangements and extensions available, customers can manage their utility bill. The bill payment assistance fund is called Project CARE and is available for customers experiencing temporary financial hardships. Administered by Heart of Florida United Way, Project CARE is supported by contributions from OUC employees and customers.

The flexible prepaid billing program is called OUC Power Pass and allows customers to pay as you-go for utility services with no deposits or reconnection fees.

OUC remains committed to supporting those impacted and will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves.

For more than 100 years, OUC has provided exceptional value to its customers and community through the delivery of sustainable and reliable services and solutions. The utility provides electric, water, chilled water, lighting and solar services to more than 400,000 accounts in Orlando, St. Cloud and parts of unincorporated Orange and Osceola counties.

Customers seeking assistance should contact OUC at 407-423-9018 and for more informatioin, visit ouc.com/assistance.

