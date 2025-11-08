Four dead, 11 injured after car crashes into Bradley’s on 7th

(Screenshot via the Tampa Police Department)

TAMPA | Local authorities are investigating a fatal crash into Bradley’s on 7th that left four people dead and eleven others injured early Nov. 8.

The Tampa Police Department says TPD Air Service was monitoring a vehicle’s reckless driving on I-275 at around 12:40 a.m. The vehicle had previously been observed street racing on Hillsborough Ave. near 22nd St.

Authorities say the driver, 22-year-old Silas Sampson of Dade City who has since been detained, subsequently exited the interstate “at a rate of high speed.”

TPD and the Florida Highway Patrol located the vehicle around 12:45 p.m. near Palm Ave. and Nebraska Ave. in Ybor. Authorities say FHP initiated an unsuccessful PIT maneuver, in which a fleeing vehicle is gently bumped to force it to a halt, as “the driver continued to travel at a high rate of speed toward Nebraska Avenue continuing eastbound on 7th Avenue.”

Authorities say FHP disengaged as Sampson approached 7th Ave., where he “continued at a high rate of speed and lost control and crashed into a business, hitting more than a dozen people who were outside.”

Three people died on scene, a fourth died at the hospital and a fifth was hospitalized in critical condition. Eight others were taken to hospitals in stable condition for treatment while two additional victims with minor injuries declined treatment. Authorities noted all 15 victims are adults over 20 years of age.

“What happened this morning was a senseless tragedy, our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims and all those who were impacted,” TPD Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “Reckless driving put innocent lives in danger. The Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol are committed to seeking justice for the victims and their families.”

Watch TPD’s initial update here. Watermark Out News has reached out for additional comment.

Bradley’s on 7th is an LGBTQ+ staple in Ybor that celebrated 14 years in 2025. Local Pride organizations shared their condolences early Nov. 8.

“Many of us have shared laughter, love, and unforgettable memories at Bradley’s on 7th, a place that has long been a gathering spot in Tampa’s Ybor City for the LGBTQ+ community,” St Pete Pride wrote. “St Pete Pride is holding the victims, their loved ones, and everyone affected in our hearts. May they feel the embrace of a community that grieves with them, loves beside them, and will continue to lift them up through compassion and care.”

“Our thoughts are with the individuals and families affected by the tragedy in Ybor City last night,” Tampa Pride shared. “We extend our deepest sympathies for those who lost their lives and send healing prayers to those who were injured. Bradley’s holds a special place in our LGBTQIA community and the heart of the Ybor Neighborhood.”

Pride of Tampa called Bradley’s “more than a bar,” noting “it has been a home, a refuge and a place where countless members of our LGBTQ+ family found joy, safety and belonging int he heart of Ybor City.” The organization also announced a candlelight vigil set for 7 p.m.

“What happened in Ybor City last night was devastating. Families are grieving, first responders are hurting, and our entire city feels this loss,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also said. “My thoughts are with everyone affected. The investigation into this crash is ongoing, and we are working to get answers. Keeping our community safe will always be my top priority, and that commitment only deepens in moments like this.”

This is a breaking news story and additional updates will follow.

