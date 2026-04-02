Tennessee librarian fired for refusing to move more than 100 LGBTQ+ books from children’s to adult section

(Photo via the Rutherford County Library System’s Facebook)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) | A Tennessee library board has fired the county’s top librarian for refusing to comply with its vote to move more than 100 LGBTQ+ books from the children’s to the adult section over its claims that they promote “gender confusion.”

The Rutherford County Library Board voted 8-3 on March 31 to fire library system director Luanne James. James has previously said that relocating the books would violate her and county residents’ First Amendment rights and compromise her professional obligation against government-mandated viewpoint discrimination.

The case establishes the county southeast of Nashville as another focal point in the yearslong national fight over library content, often centering on racial and LGBTQ themes.

“Her story will echo from the Courthouse in Murfreesboro, TN, across the country, as emblematic of the fight against censorship and suppression,” said Kasey Meehan, director of the Freedom to Read program for PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression on behalf of writers.

Last fall, a former Wyoming library director won $700,000 to settle a lawsuit after her firing. Terri Lesley was removed during an uproar over books with sexual content and LGBTQ themes that some people sought their removal from youth shelves, though Campbell County officials contended that only her performance played a role in her firing.

Additionally, in December, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal on a Texas free speech case that allowed local officials to remove books deemed objectionable from public libraries.

The Tennessee decision stems from a March 16 vote by the board to relocate the books to the adult section in county libraries. During that meeting, board Chairman Cody York said it is dangerous and inaccurate to tell children, particularly those going through puberty, that boys can be girls and girls can be boys.

Two days later, James emailed the board and said she would not move the books. The meeting was peppered with cheers and boos from the audience. When it was James’ turn to speak, she said, “I stand by my decision and I will not change my mind.” After the board voted to fire her, James’ attorney read a statement from her in which she said she thought the firing was an unlawful act of viewpoint discrimination.

“Librarians should not be used as a filter for political agendas,” the statement said. “I stood up for the right to read, standing for the citizens of Rutherford County.”

Rutherford County school board member Caleb Tidwell, meanwhile, spoke in favor of moving the books out of the section for youth readers.

“Follow the law,” said Tidwell, who started his public comments with a prayer. “Protect the children. Hold the line.”

Last year, the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office sent letters to library systems across the state requesting immediate reviews of what was in their children’s sections. They say libraries that receive federal and state funding have to comply with applicable laws, and mentioned Trump’s executive order about gender ideology.

James was appointed as the county library director in July 2025. She has worked for more than 25 years in public library roles, including directorships in Texas and South Carolina.

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